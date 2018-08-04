Why I want to represent my constituency – Ogun Assembly aspirant— 4th August 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
A House of Assembly aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Oyatayo Gabriel Ayomikun, has disclosed his aspiration to become a lawmaker was hinged on his desire to propel development of his constituency as well as the people.
Oyatayo, who is contesting to represent Abeokuta South Constituency 1 in 2019, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing Not-Too-Young-To Rule law, noting the law would enable Nigerian youth to contribute more to nation building.
He, however, bemoaned the current political situation in the country whereby personal gains have been placed above desire to move the country forward in terms of soico-economic development.
The House of Assembly aspirant, stated while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
He observed further that grassroots development is key to state and national development, stressing he poised to facilitate infrastructural development of his constituency via quality representation, if given the mandate in 2019.
Oyatayo, who expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would win both the presidential and governorship elections in 2019, noted that if he is elected as a lawmaker next year, more youths would be encouraged to join politics.
He, however, disclosed that, through his Foundations, over 100 persons have been trained and empowered in various skills acquisition programmes, while 400 women have been given soft loan to boost their businesses.
