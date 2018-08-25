– The Sun News
— 25th August 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A former Imo State governor and gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Ikedi Ohakim has said (APGA) that his bid to return to power is borne out of his desire to rebuild and provide a credible leadership for the state.

He reiterated that the current state of affairs in Imo State does not require an inexperienced or a greenhorn who would again use the state as experimental laboratory for governance like what is going on at the moment.

Ohakim who stated this, on Friday, said, “My desire to lead my people is not borne out of a desire to be called Governor or former Governor after four years. I have been Governor and no matter how many of my pictures anybody takes down from Government House out of a sense of inferiority and intimidation by my personality or tries to destroy every legacy Ohakim left behind out of sheer spite, they can never remove my name from history”.

The ex-governor further assured that his desire to serve the people of the state,  “is not about money either, because I have no need I could not provide for myself before 2007 or today.

“I do not need state money to build shopping malls for my children who are doing very well on their own, neither does my wife have any interest in converting the wealth of our people into private estates.

‘I am a very contented man which is why I sleep very peacefully every night in my three-bedroom bungalow which I have had even before becoming governor, and neither do I have need to build an estate with money meant for quality roads for my people or claim people’s lands with my sons or daughters in-law. My desire to serve my people is borne out of my passion to save tomorrow”.

He warned Imo people about the inherent dangers in making the wrong choice again, saying: “One wrong choice and we will lose our tomorrow. Our children will sit down and ask us why we failed them today when it was in our hands to save tomorrow.

“It is in your hands to save Imo State and that is why I, Ikedi Ohakim, has presented myself to you”.

Ohakim noted that “It is not a decision I made easily. It was made reluctantly but it is one I must make for the future of our children.

“I feel ashamed inviting my friends to my home when there is no road for them to run on. Our children no longer use the showers in the bathroom and enjoy the rush of water because our taps have gone dry.

“The decay and destruction in Imo State today is not what we will leave in the hands of a learner who will take another four years understanding governance. To those asking for fresh hands, this is a fact you have to realise.

“Are you ready for another experience in trial and error after you are about getting out from such experience or do you prefer a tested hand?

“I have long since faced facts and I pray we discard sentiments and face facts. To save Imo State requires experience.

“To re-position Imo State on a path to socio-economic development and restore equity and justice requires Ikedi Ohakim. Let’s join hands and fix Imo for our tomorrow”.

