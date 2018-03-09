Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

It was with surprise that Nigerians received the news that veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo was gunning for the job of Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi when he declared his 2019 governorship ambition in the state capital recently.

Ironically, Okonkwo, who declared on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), campaigned vigorously for the incumbent governor in 2015.

But in a chat with TS weekend, the Living in Bondage star said he was aiming at Ugwuanyi’s job because he was dissatisfied with his style of “the more you look, the less you see” governance, which according to him, is all about “mounting billboards and renting crowd”.

He said further: “We will take things step by step. We have just taken the first step; there would be a lot to let out of the bag in due course. My people from the entire Enugu North have just presented me to the party as their candidate. That was the first step.”

Meanwhile, the declaration attracted the cream of the party’s heavyweights including the state chairman, Barrister Ben Nwoye; former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime; DG, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, former APC governorship candidate in the state, Barrister Okey Ezea and former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo among several others.

In solidarity with Okonkwo, ace filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen led a strong delegation to his Abuja home, pledging to throw his weight behind Okonkwo’s ambition as well as mobilise the Nollywood family for him.

“I will rally support for you because you are a Nollywood’s pride,” Imasuen declared, adding, “We need young, brilliant and courageous men like you at this point, in Nigerian politics. I must confess that you took this decision at the right time and you have my total and unalloyed support in your bid to salvage Enugu’s pride,” Imasuen said.