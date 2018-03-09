The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
9th March 2018 - ‘Real reason Efe Omorogbe couldn’t take charge as COSON chairman’
9th March 2018 - What’s Mr. Eazi up to?
9th March 2018 - Depression inspired my new single, Ebube -John Agoha
9th March 2018 - Zach Orji, Paul Obazele honoured as Helping Hands rewards members
9th March 2018 - I’ll use my music to campaign against hard drugs –Haaj Silver
9th March 2018 - K1 De Ultimate joins elite club of UN ambassadors
9th March 2018 - New Ahiara Diocese administrator to hold first Mass Saturday
9th March 2018 - 2019: Abia APC sure of victory, tasks members on loyalty
9th March 2018 - Imo guber: APC stakeholders report Okorocha to Buhari, Oyegun
Home / TSWeekend / Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Why I want to be Enugu State governor -Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

— 9th March 2018

It was with surprise that Nigerians received the news that veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo was gunning for the job of Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi when he declared his 2019 governorship ambition in the state capital recently.

Ironically, Okonkwo, who declared on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), campaigned vigorously for the incumbent governor in 2015.

But in a chat with TS weekend, the Living in Bondage star said he was aiming at Ugwuanyi’s job because he was dissatisfied with his style of “the more you look, the less you see” governance, which according to him, is all about “mounting billboards and renting crowd”.

He said further: “We will take things step by step. We have just taken the first step; there would be a lot to let out of the bag in due course. My people from the entire Enugu North have just presented me to the party as their candidate. That was the first step.”

Meanwhile, the declaration attracted the cream of the party’s heavyweights including the state chairman, Barrister Ben Nwoye; former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime; DG, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, former APC governorship candidate in the state, Barrister Okey Ezea and former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo among several others.

In solidarity with Okonkwo, ace filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen led a strong delegation to his Abuja home, pledging to throw his weight behind Okonkwo’s ambition as well as mobilise the Nollywood family for him.

“I will rally support for you because you are a Nollywood’s pride,” Imasuen declared, adding, “We need young, brilliant and courageous men like you at this point, in Nigerian politics. I must confess that you took this decision at the right time and you have my total and unalloyed support in your bid to salvage Enugu’s pride,” Imasuen said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New Ahiara Diocese administrator to hold first Mass Saturday

— 9th March 2018

• To meet priests, laity The New Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese of the Catholic Church, in Mbaise, Imo State, Most Revd Lucius Ugorji, will formally assume duty on Saturday. Revd Father Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia, was, a few weeks ago, appointed by Pope Francis to oversee the diocese, following the resignation of Most…

  • 2019: Abia APC sure of victory, tasks members on loyalty

    — 9th March 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba  Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Marc Wabara, has said the party is confident of taking over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is even as he urged all members to remain loyal to the party.  Wabara, who…

  • Imo guber: APC stakeholders report Okorocha to Buhari, Oyegun

    — 9th March 2018

    •We’ll resist rigging –PDP George Onyejiuwa, Owerri All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State under the aegis of the Imo APC Restoration Coalition, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, to call Governor  Rochas Okorocha to order. The coalition warned  that with the way Okorocha is handling…

  • Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 

    — 9th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has assured governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he will support the winner of the party primary. Fayose also said he would create a level playing ground during the party’s April primary for the July 14 poll….

  • At 61, Osinbajo prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

    — 9th March 2018

    • Buhari, Tinubu extol vice president on loyalty Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, prayed for a greater, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria when he turned 61, yesterday. Osinbajo got a surprise birthday celebration by few members of the Federal Executive Council, led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share