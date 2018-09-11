– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Why I want second term –Ambode
11th September 2018 - Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate
11th September 2018 - Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative
11th September 2018 - Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
11th September 2018 - Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community
11th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate
11th September 2018 - IGR: NGF to introduce dashboard to boost revenue
11th September 2018 - Desert encroachment’ll destroy future generations – Onu
11th September 2018 - 2019: Oyo CP reads riot act to politicians on firearms
11th September 2018 - Kano plans irrigation of Tudun Wada dam – Ganduje
Home / National / Politics / Why I want second term –Ambode
SECOND TERM

Why I want second term –Ambode

— 11th September 2018
  • Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term.

Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In his address to party faithful and supporters, Ambode said in the last three and a half years, he has fulfilled hIs promises to make Lagos work for all.

“In these three and a half years as your governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together to believe in our dreams.

READ ALSO Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community

“With your support, we have made Lagos a better place and changed the face of our state. I did not do it alone; we did it together; because you believed”, he said.

The governor, who said the state remains steadily prosperous because of Lagosians’ positive outlook, urged the people to always stay positive in their personal and communal lives and continue to aspire to great things.

“We achieved because you believed. There is still a lot more to be done, but I am not daunted. I am not tired and I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos; a Lagos of our dreams.

So, by this humble process of collecting my nomination form this morning (yesterday), I ask you to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our state.

I ask you to believe again and together, let’s achieve more”, he added.

Ambode also thanked APC members and political leaders, but paid special tribute to the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “for giving me the platform to contribute to the further growth and development of our state.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SECOND TERM

Why I want second term –Ambode

— 11th September 2018

Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term. Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at…

  • EKWEREMADU

    Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate

    — 11th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that his main aim for picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination Form will be to retire the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Fielding questions from newsmen after picking the APC Expression…

  • OYEYOLA

    Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative

    — 11th September 2018

    Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has commended the free medical mission of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola. Oyetola’s free medical initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Development Support International, a organisation with rich experience in medical outreach projects. Yesterday, over 2,000 residents got free…

  • FLOOD ALERT

    Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens

    — 11th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has established some dedicated call lines to enable residents in the state report cases of high-water level in their areas due to the impending flood expected to hit the state soon. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had listed nine states, including Bayelsa State, on the axis of…

  • GULLY EROSION

    Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community

    — 11th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has said 15 people of Umuozu community in Otolo a suburbs of Anambra State, lost their lives to gully erosion in the area. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who was drawn to the gas emission from exposed coal seam in the community, dispatched a team of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share