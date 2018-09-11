Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term.

Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

In his address to party faithful and supporters, Ambode said in the last three and a half years, he has fulfilled hIs promises to make Lagos work for all.

“In these three and a half years as your governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together to believe in our dreams.

“With your support, we have made Lagos a better place and changed the face of our state. I did not do it alone; we did it together; because you believed”, he said.

The governor, who said the state remains steadily prosperous because of Lagosians’ positive outlook, urged the people to always stay positive in their personal and communal lives and continue to aspire to great things.

“We achieved because you believed. There is still a lot more to be done, but I am not daunted. I am not tired and I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos; a Lagos of our dreams.

So, by this humble process of collecting my nomination form this morning (yesterday), I ask you to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our state.

I ask you to believe again and together, let’s achieve more”, he added.

Ambode also thanked APC members and political leaders, but paid special tribute to the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “for giving me the platform to contribute to the further growth and development of our state.”