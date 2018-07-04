The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Why I visited African Shrine – Macron
4th July 2018 - Zamfara: Marafa, Yari fight over control of APC structure
4th July 2018 - Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno – Abba Aji
4th July 2018 - Sexual scandal: OAU’s shining example
4th July 2018 - Why June 12 election result should be announced – Bozimo
4th July 2018 - Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks
4th July 2018 - Showers of sorrow in Abuja
4th July 2018 - NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks
4th July 2018 - War in Ebonyi artisans’ market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched
4th July 2018 - Disconnected by collapsed bridge
Home / Cover / National / Why I visited African Shrine – Macron
MACRON

Why I visited African Shrine – Macron

— 4th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

France President, Emmanuel Macron, has given reasons behind his decision to visit the African Shrine as part of his visit to Nigeria.

Macron who recalled his days in Nigeria about 15 years ago, noted that it was an emotional come-back, especially as he never imagined he would return to Abuja one day as President of France.

He said the visit was a good opportunity to return the African Shrine, a place he described as ‘iconic place for African people and culture.’

He added that apart from a personal pleasure the African Shrine holds for him, he also recognised the importance of African culture.

Macron was responding to a question on why he chose to visit the African Shrine of all places at a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari after their bilateral talks held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “First, because I wanted to find a good occasion to come back there. I know the place and I have some memories. I have to confess at a time that there was no president around. I hope I will not spoil the party.

“First, I think that is such an iconic place for a lot of African people and African culture. And I think very often when you speak of the African culture in Europe, those who are successful in Europe and in France, which is different most of the times are not dramatically very famous in Nigeria or in Africa. And there is a bias because you know people are absolutely not the same.

“I mean Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are obviously very famous in France and Europe. I mean they are big successes but the Shrine is a cultural hub, an iconic hub and it is very important for me first on a personal level, and that is why I want to say with a lot of humility that I recognise the importance of this place. I recognise the place of culture in this current environment.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MACRON

Why I visited African Shrine – Macron

— 4th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja France President, Emmanuel Macron, has given reasons behind his decision to visit the African Shrine as part of his visit to Nigeria. Macron who recalled his days in Nigeria about 15 years ago, noted that it was an emotional come-back, especially as he never imagined he would return to Abuja one day…

  • ZAMFARA - MARAFA - YARI

    Zamfara: Marafa, Yari fight over control of APC structure

    — 4th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan As 2019 draws near, political activities in Zamfara State have heightened. Political parties, politicians and leaders are making habitual contact, consultations and networking to maintain relevance, and control with a view to leveraging on real, perceived and expectant opportunities. Historically speaking, since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never won the state….

  • AJI

    Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno – Abba Aji

    — 4th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Ex-Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Abba Aji said he joined the governorship race to the Maiduguri Government House to lead post-war Borno out of the impact of the nine years insurgency. Abba Aji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who…

  • Broderick Bozimo

    Why June 12 election result should be announced – Bozimo

    — 4th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Elder statesman and former Minister of Police Affairs, Broderick Bozimo, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as the new Democracy Day and for the posthumous GCFR award given to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola. He however advocated that the result of the June…

  • IBE KACHIKWU - OPEC

    $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

    — 4th July 2018

    As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share