Home / National / Why I support restructuring –Dogara

Why I support restructuring –Dogara

— 20th March 2018

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed support for restructuring Nigeria’s existing federal system, so as to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.

He said for true federalism to be achieved in Nigeria, a unique system of federalism that best suits the Nigerian people and the local circumstances in the country must be created, in addition to having leaders who are visionary, selfless, prudent, intelligent and indefatigable and having integrity and honour.

Dogara stated this when  he spoke on the topic, “Reforming the Nigerian Federation: Which Way Forward,” at the third annual Political Summit, organised by Save Democracy Africa in Abuja.

Said Dogara: “The talk of Nigeria’s success or genuine federalism can no longer hold water giving the state of internal insurgencies, divisiveness, ethnic and religious schism witnessed in several parts of Nigeria.

“Efforts at wishing away the problem associated with the Nigerian federation have only resulted into several tribal, ethnic and religious movements that have even metamorphosed into terrorist syndicates.

“One can, therefore, no longer fold his arms but engage some of the issues that have confronted us as a nation and threatened the Nigerian federation.

“This forum provides one of the opportunities for such interrogation.

“Accordingly, I commend the organisers for bringing this issue to the front burner once again. That Nigeria could survive, despite predictions to the contrary, by world powers, not only portrays a ray of hope but, also, demonstrate that the Nigerian Federation has come to stay.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on us to fashion out the type of federalism that is best suited to our people and to local circumstances. There should be genuine efforts to build the country.

“Therefore, ethnic, religious and sectional agenda should take back place. The essence of federalism is to foster unity and development. This has, however, not been achieved.

“Consequently, the recruitment processes of our elective office holders are being re-visited in the Electoral Amendment Bill, to ensure the system is able to recruit the best at all strata of leadership. We need leaders who are visionary and selfless, prudent, intelligent and indefatigable and having integrity and honour.”

Uche Atuma

