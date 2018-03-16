Why I support Anthony Joshua against Joseph Parker – Peter Oboh

Former WBA light heavyweight and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, is all out for Anthony Joshua in his forthcoming fight against Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

Oboh, who is now a pastor, says going by the records, Joshua has all it takes to win the bout on March 30 simply because he is a better boxer than Parker. Hear him: “If you check the records, Joshua is a better boxer than Parker. Joshua has three titles but Parker has only one. Joshua as well was the former Olympic medalist and has a lot of credible fights. At least, if you want to compare, Parker doesn’t really beat people that well. So, I reckon Joshua is surely going to beat Parker.

“Parker can only beat Joshua if Joshua himself allows Parker to beat him because when it comes to boxing, Joshua is more credible than Parker. Joshua has been tested before, Parker has not been tested, and in boxing, to be a champion, you have to be confident and tested. Joshua has gone through the hard doors before and prevailed. For that, I reckon Joshua would knock out Parker.”

But why is Oboh so sure that Joshua will carry the day against Parker? He says: “I’m a British, Joshua is also a British. What made me so sure is that when it comes to boxing, Joshua has beaten some credible opponents; Parker has not beaten any that I know.”