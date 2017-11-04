Why I stopped flaunting my boobs – Anita Joseph, actress

By Rita Okoye

ActresS Anita Joseph has another passion. Aside acting that most people know her for, she is also a musician. And that’s exactly what took her away from Nollywood sometimes ago. Now back and smoking hot, Joseph tells Entertainer her plans to rule the industry once again.

You seem to have bounced back to the industry, why the sudden break initially?

Music made me take a break.

I learnt that you have ‘repented’ and no longer flaunt your cleavages anyhow, how true is that?

I repented long time ago. I wear what’s proper now. I wear whatever suits me and makes me comfortable.

You were mocked sometime ago for ‘claiming’ your friend’s pregnancy, how did that make you feel?

That wasn’t mockery; it was my pregnancy too. I was part of the plan for the scriptures to be fulfilled.

Do you feel bad that you’re not a mother yet?

(Laughs) Feel bad about what?

How then do you handle critics?

I handle critics well and I adjust. No time is late to learn.

Any plan to marry soon or join the trend of baby mamas?

I can decide not to answer you. But I choose to. Marriage comes when it comes. I’m not bothered about it. And if by any way he shoots and I get pregnant, it’s a big congratulation to both of us.

What’s your kind of man?

My kind of man must be spirit-filled. He must be a man that fears Jehovah God. There’s nothing more attractive to me than a man that loves God. He must make me laugh. He must possess a good sense of humour. He must also be a power dresser and smell good.

Can you marry an actor or a comedian?

Yes I can. I don’t like loud men. I don’t like a man that picks or blows his nose anyhow, especially in the public. I love a man that I can fart in his presence and he will tell me ‘well done, Princess’. He can fart too in my presence, that’s okay. But too much of everything is bad o.

Is that man in your life right now?

Yes, of course. My favourite food is beans and afang soup. So, I’ll be indoors with my man. I don’t do cinemas. I have a good TV at home. I’ll buy popcorn and soft drinks; then put off the light. No cinema can give me that kind of pleasure.

What do you like most about your man?

He treats me like I am the only woman on earth, and he loves God.

I hope he doesn’t feel jealous seeing you kiss and cuddle on the screen?

(Laughs). He feels jealous sometimes. But he knows it’s an act and he trusts me.

What’s your unforgettable experience as an actress?

Hnmm… it’s when a guy tapped my buttocks. I can’t forget that day. I wanted to remove my shoes and pursue him. But the actress in me held me back.

Is your butt the most cherished body part?

No. I don’t think so. I cherish every part of my body.

You are well endowed behind, would you insure it for a certain amount of money?

I’m not into such things. I might though, I honestly don’t know yet. But if…

I know you can be very daring; can you act nude for like N5 million?

Are you trying to insult me right now? Are you well at all? Don’t put that sh-t in my interview. At least call better money, I will reject that (N5 million).

Can you say you are a fulfilled woman?

I don’t have everything I want right now but I am contented and grateful. I don’t have it all but I am good.

Lots of celebrity marriages are crashing, does that scare you from venturing into it?

It’s not only celebrity marriages that are crashing. It’s everywhere. And no, it doesn’t bother or worry me. In fact, it makes me stronger and reminds me that when I finally marry, I must remain married because they are wolves out there waiting to devour it.