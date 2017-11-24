Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician

Top Nigerian musicians are set to deploy their talents in the fight against hunger. To this end, they will perform at a music show tagged: “United for Food Concert” scheduled to take place today, Friday November 24, 2017 at Queens Park Centre, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by HEDA Resource Centre in conjunction with Voice for Food Security and Oxfam Nigeria, the concert will parade eminent entertainers like Naija Ninja exponent, Sound Sultan, Harrysong, Niniola, and Ypick. Others include Vector, Blackah, Lami, DJ Spinall, and Lawizzy. The green carpet moment kicks off by 5pm while the show proper begins an hour later.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the event, Sound Sultan said his mission as Oxfam goodwill ambassador, is to deploy music as a weapon against hunger. He urged Nigerians and governments at all levels to invest on agriculture in order to ensure food security in the country.

In his words: “The ‘United for Food Concert’ is part of our efforts to inspire Nigerian youths to become active citizens and demand accountability from our leaders. Today, one person in three in the world lives in poverty.

“Our vision is a secure and prosperous Nigeria, where the benefits from economic growth are shared so the basic needs of all people are met; where the rights of women are respected; where all people, especially the youth, can participate in decision making and influence the policies that impact on their lives; and where public and private sector institutions are accountable and transparent. Central to this is the belief that power relations need to change to enable poor people to demand and claim their rights.”

According to Sultan, seventy per cent of Nigeria’s poor live in the rural areas and derive their livelihood from small-scale agriculture. “Therefore, investing in agriculture remains the most viable way for the country to achieve an economic revival and a sustainable and inclusive national development. As the giant and largest economy in Africa, no Nigerian deserves to go to bed hungry,” the musician said.