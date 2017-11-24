The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician
24th November 2017 - Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Frank Edwards for The Experience 2017
24th November 2017 - Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK
24th November 2017 - Ogun’ll construct more roads in 2018 –Amosun
24th November 2017 - Oyo Assembly, commissioner tango over alleged insubordination
24th November 2017 - Zik’s wife urges Igbo women to go into politics
24th November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
24th November 2017 - FG restates commitment to rebuild North East 
24th November 2017 - New Telegraph awards holds tomorrow
24th November 2017 - I pray for peace of Nigeria, Pope Francis tells Dogara 
Home / TSWeekend / Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician

Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician

— 24th November 2017

Top Nigerian musicians are set to deploy their talents in the fight against hunger. To this end, they will perform at a music show tagged: “United for Food Concert” scheduled to take place today, Friday November 24, 2017 at Queens Park Centre, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by HEDA Resource Centre in conjunction with Voice for Food Security and Oxfam Nigeria, the concert will parade eminent entertainers like Naija Ninja exponent, Sound Sultan, Harrysong, Niniola, and Ypick. Others include Vector, Blackah, Lami, DJ Spinall, and Lawizzy. The green carpet moment kicks off by 5pm while the show proper begins an hour later. 

Speaking at the press conference to herald the event, Sound Sultan said his mission as Oxfam goodwill ambassador, is to deploy music as a weapon against hunger. He urged Nigerians and governments at all levels to invest on agriculture in order to ensure food security in the country.

In his words: “The ‘United for Food Concert’ is part of our efforts to inspire Nigerian youths to become active citizens and demand accountability from our leaders. Today, one person in three in the world lives in poverty. 

“Our vision is a secure and prosperous Nigeria, where the benefits from economic growth are shared so the basic needs of all people are met; where the rights of women are respected; where all people, especially the youth, can participate in decision making and influence the policies that impact on their lives; and where public and private sector institutions are accountable and transparent. Central to this is the belief that power relations need to change to enable poor people to demand and claim their rights.”

According to Sultan, seventy per cent of Nigeria’s poor live in the rural areas and derive their livelihood from small-scale agriculture. “Therefore, investing in agriculture remains the most viable way for the country to achieve an economic revival and a sustainable and inclusive national development. As the giant and largest economy in Africa, no Nigerian deserves to go to bed hungry,” the musician said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK

— 24th November 2017

•Writes Charly Boy group From Magnus Eze, Abuja The British Government has said extradition of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face corruption charges in Nigeria is  possible but that would be on the request of the Federal Government. Mrs. Alison-Madueke is in London, awaiting formal corruption charges and possibly, trial, in the…

  • Ogun’ll construct more roads in 2018 –Amosun

    — 24th November 2017

    By Zika Bobby and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said his administration will construct more urban, semi urban and rural roads in 2018, to ensure overall development of the state. Amosun, who disclosed this  on the floor of the House of Assembly while presenting the 2018 Appropriation Bill, listed the names of…

  • Oyo Assembly, commissioner tango over alleged insubordination

    — 24th November 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of no confidence in Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, over alleged insubordination and arrogance. This decision was preceded by a mild drama when Olowofela appeared before lawmakers at yesterday’s plenary, to answer alleged halving of funds meant for…

  • Zik’s wife urges Igbo women to go into politics

    — 24th November 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Wife of Nigeria’s first President, Prof Uche Azikiwe, has called on Igbo women to go fully into politics, just as their male counterpart. Prof Azikiwe made this call at a one-day international Igbo women’s conference organised by Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in collaboration with Ezumezu Ndigbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in…

  • Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects

    — 24th November 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former governor of old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have blamed past military governments for the current, structural defects generating debate and problems in the country. Ezeife and  Adebanjo spoke at the unveiling of a book, “We can’t all be wrong, Nigeria and the restructuring…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share