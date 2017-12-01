Why I remixed Fela’s Jeun Ko ku -Aderinsola Adetifa

Self styled fast rising Afro jazz act, Aderinsola Adetifa has opened up on why she remixed Fela Anikulapo’s classic, Jeun Koku.

In a chat with TS Weekend at Bogobiri during Duro Ikujenyo’s monthly show where the act performed last weekend, she said: “My Dad’s radio those days was always tuned to Radio Lagos and Jeun Koku was always played every morning, I fell in love with the beat and decided to do a research on it.

“In life, we should be a give and take but there are people always on the look out for what they can benefit from you. This set of people are parasites and this is what Jeun Koku is all about.”

The Afro jazz singer also revealed that she recently released a single, Aeroplane and id wrapping up work on her debut album which drops february 2018. Aderinsola says she is influenced by the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Mariam Makeba, Indie Arie, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Yinka Davies among others.