Home / Cover / National / Why I rejected 2 National Assembly bills –Buhari

Why I rejected 2 National Assembly bills –Buhari

— 22nd November 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained to the National Assembly why he refused to sign a bill establishing the University of Wukari.

In separate letters to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of theHouse of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the president said his decision was hinged on the wrong use of some phrases in the bill.

“The rationale for withholding assent are regarding certain words and phrases utilised in the bill.

“For instance, statutes should replace regulation, throughout the bill for consistency.

“Paragraph 9 (1) of the first schedule should refer to the president and not the visitor and paragraph 5 of the first schedule should refer to sub paragraph 2 and not sub paragraph 3.”

Similarly, the president withheld assent to the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management Establishment Bill, 2017, for the same reason.

In another letter read at the two chambers of the National Assembly yestereday, Buhari said “the rationale for withholding assent was because of the scope of phrases utilised in the bill.

“For instance, the phrase ‘treasury management’ is not defined in the bill. Greater clarity maybe required regarding the impact of the bill on the Central Bank’s regulation of treasury managers in banks and the relationship between the professional institutes and other existing professional institutes that regulate treasury managers in Nigeria.”

