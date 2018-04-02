The Sun News
Why I left PDP for APGA – Maku

— 2nd April 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

Former information minister in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr. Labaran Maku, said he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) because of impunity and imposition of candidates.

Maku said he was denied the party’s governorship ticket in 2007 and 2015 due to injustice and impunity that was the order of the day in PDP, and urged the people of Nasarawa State to vote him as their next governor in 2019 under the platform of APGA.

Hon. Maku who is the national secretary of APGA and the party’s governorship candidate in 2015 stated this, on Monday, in Igbabo, Doma Local Government Area of the state during a church programme.

The former minister who said APGA is the only party that ensures justice and fairness, maintained that the party was not participating in the forth coming local government elections in the state due to injustice and lack of fairness that characterise the process.

He alleged that the newly-appointed chairman and members of the state electoral body appointed by the state government to conduct the election were card-carrying members of the ruling APC in the state.

Hon. Maku faulted the state government decision to commence the election process, while the state Assembly is still in the process of amending the tenure of chairmen and Councillors and other provision of the local government electoral act.

He also advised Christians to imbibe the virtues of peace and reconciliation exemplified by Jesus Christ.

 

