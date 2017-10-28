The Sun News
Latest
28th October 2017 - Why I introduced boarding school system in Bayelsa – Dickson
28th October 2017 - Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million
28th October 2017 - FIFA U-17 World Cup : George Weah’s son leads army of new talents
28th October 2017 - EPL ; Tottenham boss: I need Kane to flog Mourinho
28th October 2017 - Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs
28th October 2017 - FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox
28th October 2017 - Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property
28th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA
28th October 2017 - The 5 laws dad gave me – Elvina Ibru
28th October 2017 - How to make your woman reach orgasm
Home / National / Why I introduced boarding school system in Bayelsa – Dickson

Why I introduced boarding school system in Bayelsa – Dickson

— 28th October 2017

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has explained why his administration introduced the boarding school system, which was non-existent in the state before the inception of his administration in 2012.

Governor Dickson spoke on Thursday at the Civic Centre in Lagos during a colloquium entitled: “Raising A Wise Generation: Revamping Nigeria’s Secondary Education” organised by Government College, Ughelli Old Boys Association, September ‘73 Class.

Speaking on the topic: “Grassroots Education,” the Bayelsa Governor, who was one of the guest speakers at the event, said he decided to invest heavily in secondary education to empower the youth with requisite knowledge capable of discouraging them from taking to militancy, stressing that there is a correlation between illiteracy and militancy in the region.

He said the establishment of boarding schools across the state and the free and compulsory education at primary and secondary levels have democratised education in the state and the grassroots in particular.

“When I took over, there was no single boarding school in Bayelsa State. If  you are wondering why some places have issues of militancy, insurgency, instability, criminality and other similar crises, you just need to look at the state of investment in education.

‘’When I became governor in 2012, standing on the podium at my inauguration, I declared a state of emergency in education…At the dinner, some of my friends said free education would destroy my government and they asked where I would have the money to fund free education. I said I would plug the leakages, get the priority right and fund free education.

‘‘Now, in Bayelsa, we have built almost 15 model boarding schools, feeding the students free of charge and they are on scholarship. One of them is the flagship boarding secondary school, the Ijaw National Academy, with over 1,000 students.

“We selected the best boys and girls from all the primary schools irrespective of their background from all the Ijaw-speaking areas along the coastline of Nigeria – Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo and Ondo,’’ he said.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I introduced boarding school system in Bayelsa – Dickson

— 28th October 2017

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has explained why his administration introduced the boarding school system, which was non-existent in the state before the inception of his administration in 2012. Governor Dickson spoke on Thursday at the Civic Centre in Lagos during a colloquium entitled: “Raising A Wise Generation: Revamping Nigeria’s Secondary Education” organised by Government…

  • Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million

    — 28th October 2017

    • Defends title today in London Anthony Joshua would today defend his title against  Cameroon-born heavyweight Carlos Takam in Cardiff . The fight has been dubbed the big money battle. As AJ smiles to the bank, the million naira question to ask is: What is his net worth?  Joshua has earned million of pounds during…

  • Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs

    — 28th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Ju’maat prayers with six state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The six governors, all from the north thereafter accompanied him to his residence where they met behind closed doors. Those in attendance included Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna);…

  • FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox

    — 28th October 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has announced that additional six of the samples taken for testing from suspected cases of monkeypox have tested positive. These include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states; one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory. With these…

  • Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

    — 28th October 2017

    There appears to be more troubles for fugitive former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as the Appeal Court on Friday ordered temporary forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government over his evasion of court summons to answer fraud charges. The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed by him, seeking…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share