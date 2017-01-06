Why I featured Mode 9 in Kokoro Mi Master -Slick P

Kokoro Mi Master, the long-awaited single of fast rising musician and IT executive, Olubunmi Patrick Marinho whose stage name is Slick P and who is also known as CEO Rapper, has been released.

Slick P, who studied Chemical Engineering at University of Surrey, Guildford, UK, is a certified IT software consultant in Oracle, Microsoft and eGain technology. He was also an Associate Lecturer who specialised in Project Management at School of Management, University of Surrey, UK.

Kokoro Mi Master is a banging Afro hip-hop that samples the musical influences of Slick P’s career from British house sounds to Afro R&B. Produced by London-based DJ Homeboy and distributed in Nigeria by Board Members Entertainment, Kokoro Mi Master features award-winning rapper, Mode9 and fast rising R&B singer, Linda.

The song creates a bridge between the old and new sounds of music. Slick P lays his fluid lyrics over the funky house infused beats of Kokoro Mi Master, reminding listeners of the ‘boom bap’ era of Nigerian hip hop, with Linda’s melodic refrain of the hook complimenting his rap, as Mode9 proves again his status as celebrated lyricist with his captivating wordplay.

With the release of Kokoro Mi Master, Slick P enters the New Year with a bang as one of the musicians to watch in 2017. He has promised to unleash the video of the song in the public domain any time soon.

“Kokoro Mi Master is an upgrade to my 2012 single, International Citizen featuring R&B powerhouse, Ibiyemi, but the elements are similar. My flow is authentic Afro hip hop accompanied by powerful instruments and vocals,” Slick P says.