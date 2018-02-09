Why I featured KSA, Yinka Davies in my animation film, SADE –Luwoye

A family-centered musical animation, SADE, is poised to take the Nigerian movie audience through a delightful experience.

While animation genre is a ‘road less-travelled’ in Nigeria, the powerful ensemble of some of Africa’s best actors and singers like King Sunny Ade, Bimbo Manuel, Omowunmi Dada, Norbert Young, Yinka Davies, Gabriel Afolayan, Omolara Ayodele, and others in SADE is about to set a compelling trajectory for young and adult comic entertainment, via a message of ‘tender loving kindness’ that traverses family and the larger society.

Created and directed by UK-based musician and filmmaker, Miller Luwoye, and produced by the prolific author and speaker, O.B.A Owolabi, SADE, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas any time from now, is voiced by notable thespians like Bimbo Manuel, Norbert Young, Omowunmi Dada, Gabriel Afolayan, Biodun Aleja, Jude Orhorha, Yemi Shodimu, Judith Audu, Kate Adepegba, Deji Adenuga, and Ngozi Nwosu, while deploying the musical artistry of celebrated icons in crafting a world-standard audio-visual production.

“The entire songs in this movie are originally written for the SADE project, featuring King Sunny Ade, Cobhams Asuquo, Deola Adebiyi, Omolara Ayodele and productions from some of the hottest producers on the scene, including Young John, Ini Dminstrel, Cobhams Asuquo, Kent Edunjobi and others,” Luwoye says.

A Greathouse Entertainment Network production, SADE tells the story of a little girl, Sade and her family, who adopt TEJ, a wandering dog and victim of a hit-and-run driver. Soon, the society discovers that TEJ is not an ordinary dog; hence the race by the ‘powers that be’ to abduct the dog from Sade’s family begins….

Interestingly, the film, which is set in Lagos, harnesses current and imminent features of a mega city in an enchanting adventure of entertainment, recreation, and township sensations.

As part of the SADE experience in Nigeria, a trailer will be released this month, and it would be followed by a series of great activations ahead of the cinema release in the second quarter of 2018.