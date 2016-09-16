The Sun News
Home / National / Why I dumped my one day old baby – Mother
Mother

Why I dumped my one day old baby – Mother

— 16th September 2016

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has  arrested one Ifunanya Eme for allegedly dumping her one- day- old baby girl in the bush.
Ifunanya, aged 31, and a single mother, claimed she dropped the baby to die in the bush as  she had no means of feeding her.
“The man responsible for the pregnancy denied me. I was staying in Ajah, a Lagos suburb, but relocated to Ajamgbadi where I was offered a job in a factory. When I thought about losing the job, I made up my mind to dump the baby that has already put me in problem.
“The baby is a child of destiny because, I did not go for ante-natal throughout the pregnancy. The day I was in labour, I did not seek assistance from anybody. I went to the bush with a knife. I delivered myself of the baby and I used it to cut the placenta. In fact, I made up my mind that I must do away with the baby. I don’t want to be embarrassed in future by the baby who would ask of her father.
“The only thing I know is that the man who is responsible for the pregnancy  told me he was traveling. Since that day till now, the phone number he gave me can’t be reached, she said.
A police officer who doesn’t want to be named said the baby was discovered by a passer-by who heard her crying and reported to the police.
He said the trace of blood was trailed to the a house,where the woman was found.
Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said the command has taken custody of the baby.
He said, “the baby was seen by the eagle eye  the patrol team from Ajamgbadi Division. They picked up the baby during investigation, they were able to trace the mother.  “The baby was taken to the hospital for examination and we will do the needful by sending her to the appropriate government agency for rehabilitation.”

Uche Atuma

  1. MAZI JOE OFFOR 16th September 2016 at 11:44 am
    IF YOU TAKE THE BABY TO APPROPRIATE GOVERNMENT AGENCY, WHAT OFTHE EVIL LADY? THE POLICE SHOULD NOT FAIL TO TAKE THE WICKED LADY TO APPROPRIATE PRISON SOONEST TO SERVE AS DETERENT TO OTHER WAYWARDS WHO MIGHT TOE HER DEVILISH IMMORAL ESCAPADE.

