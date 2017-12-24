The Sun News
Why I dumped Kashamu’s group – Ogun PDP chieftain

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Ogun East Senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kola Ogunjobi, has disclosed why he dumped Senator Buruji Kashamu’s group of Ogun PDP for Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s faction of the party.

According to Ogunjobi, the outcome of the December 9 national convention of the party which was not favourable to Senator Kashamu, informed his decision and that of 10 other leaders, to come back into Hon. Adebutu’s group which he described as “the main fold”.

The party chieftain gave this disclosure at weekend in Abeokuta, at the reception organised by Ogun state PDP for the deputy national chairman (South) of the party, Elder Yemi Akiwonmi.

Ogunjobi, who said it was “vicissitudes of politics” that took him and several leaders to pitch their tents with Senator Kashamu’s faction of the party, declared “I am delighted to be back in a group where there is organisation, discipline and hierarchy”.

He, however, told the group to expect “Tsunami” of more party leaders and members saying “we have come to stay and do our best to reposition PDP in Ogun State”.

He added, “We have been contemplating on coming back to this group, but we waited for the outcome of the party’s national convention on December 9. And since the outcome did not favour Senator Kashamu’s group, we had to do the needful and rejoin the main party force.

“What Ladi Adebutu achieved was not a mean feat. It could be likened to when the Duke of Wellington defeated Napoleon Bonaparte at the battle of Waterloo. So, we too, we have yielded to the superior fire power of Adebutu. We have come to stay and offer our support. I can assure you that Tsunami of leaders and party members who are still in Omo Ilu Group will soon join us here.

“This is like reuniting with my family and coming to a party group where discipline, organisation and hierarchy reign supreme. Even over there, my mind was always with you here; I and others were only taken away by the vicissitudes of politics”.

In his remarks, Elder Akinwonmi, said with the emergence of Uche Secondus as the national chairman of PDP, the party will reclaim power in 2019.

He urged the Ogun State chapter of the party to embark on mass mobilization and fence mending process, with a view of bringing back aggrieved party members.

On his part, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, commended the bold step taken by the party leaders and assured that the party was ready to receive any leader or member who wanted to return to the party.

