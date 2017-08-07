Why I don’t speak English at public functions – Katsina Emir

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has explained why he always speak the Hausa language at public functions, saying English language is alien to his people and culture.

He urged that all efforts must be made to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Describing English as a “foreign language,” the Emir said that, “I am the custodian of the tradition of our people. So, I must speak the Hausa language so that our people will understand me.”

The emir spoke, on Monday, at a programme for the award of certificates of excellence to students some of Federal University, Dutsinma, who excelled in academic performance during the 2015/2016 academic session.

According to him, “We have to protect our culture, we have to protect or indigenous languages and we must wear our traditional attires because English is a foreign language and we are not helping out tradition of we keep on promoting the culture of other people.”

In a veiled reference to a quit notice reportedly issued to the Igbo by a section of the Arewa youths, the emir described Nigeria as one indivisible country insisting that, ”the Nigerian people have to live together and love one another and we must come together and love one another.”

He said that Katsina, “is the most peaceful state in Nigeria, ”and attributed the development to what Usman described as the capacity of the Katsina people to embrace and accommodate all persons from all parts of the country, irrespective of tribal or religious origins.

Earlier in his welcome address, the university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi explained that the award of certificates of excellence to deserving students is in line with international best practices, ”aimed at encouraging our young scholars to meet the university’s vision and mission.

“It is in this regard that the Senate of the university approved academic policies and measures to encourage archi and sanctions to discourage failure.

“Therefore, students who attain CGPA of 4.50 and above at the end of any particular academic year will be crowned university scholars and will benefit from the university’s sponsorship in the Vice Chancellor’s Honours list.”