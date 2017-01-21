Why I don’t like kissing –Sola Popoola Adeyemi

While most ladies enjoy and look forward to sharing kisses with their loved ones, the reverse is the case for ‎Ibadan-based actress, Sola Popoola-Adeyemi.

In a recent chat with Inside Nollywood, the actress cum producer who is married to her Germany-based beau declared that she neither enjoys kissing her partner or kissing on set.

Hear her: “I have been married since 2013 but my husband is based in Germany. My husband is a funny man as well. He likes my job and never complains. He comes home once in a year and we don’t have issues at all.”

Pressed on how she copes sexually since her husband comes home once a year, the light skinned TV star explained how their routine works.

“We cope very well because we are always very busy with our works. Whenever my husband comes around, he spends three months or more before going back, so our sex life is not restricted to once a year. Besides, I don’t like kissing.”

Why doesn’t she like kissing? “You know I am an Ibile girl from Ijebu so I don’t like kissing at all. My husband understands that part of me. I also don’t kiss in movies. In fact, I have never kissed in movies and will maintain that record.”

To date, Sola has produced three movies. They are Ayo a Mi Ri, Fagbajale, Ramoni and a yet to be released flick, Gboingboin.