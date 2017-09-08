Why I diversified into business –Annjay, musician

A few weeks after she released her latest single, Man No Be God, fast rising singer, John Angela Chioma aka Annjay has diversified into hair extension business.

Speaking with TS Weekend, the singer disclosed that she has expanded her operations to Port Harcourt and Abuja in addition to having sales outlets in several other cities.

“We recently launched our operations in Lagos and we were overwhelmed by the demand, so we decided it was best to open shop in areas where the demand is highest. We have a range of other products that we will be introducing into the Nigerian market soon.

“I believe Nigerians will benefit from our wonderful products. But we hope things will improve soon in Nigeria, as many investors believe so much in our markets and in the country as a whole,” Annjay said.

On the music front, the artiste said that her fans should expect more singles from her before the year runs out. She described Man No Be God as an inspirational track that seeks to encourage those who are going through one ordeal or the other.