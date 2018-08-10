Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few.

Ayo Alonge

One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break many would rather describe as ‘exile’.

Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo, Need Somebody, Perfect Woman, Tattoo Girls, to mention but a few. In this interview, the entertainer spoke about his past, present and plans for the immediate future.

How has life been since you went solo after the break up of Plantashun Boiz?

I must say that life has been wonderful. You get to see a lot of ups and downs, which has made me learn a lot more.

You disappeared from the stage for so long and now just gaining your entry back. What do you have to say to that?

My disappearance, as you said, was to study the type of sound being made everywhere so I can fix myself in it without deviating from my real self. That’s just it.

You were being too diplomatic speaking up when a big fight broke out between Tuface and Black Face. Was that your way of not wanting to be accused of taking to any side, even when you claimed you know the whole truth about the matter?