– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 – Danbatta
10th August 2018 - Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze
10th August 2018 - France 2018: Hope rising as Nigeria defeats Haiti 1-0
10th August 2018 - ONUZULIKE UCHENNA BLESSING 08147418908
9th August 2018 - Osun 2018: High Court’s judgment vindicates me, Sen Adeleke
9th August 2018 - Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp
9th August 2018 - Court rules on extension of injunction against ex-Benue Speaker, others Aug. 15
9th August 2018 - Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs
9th August 2018 - Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil
9th August 2018 - Ambode, Amosun, Gowon, Akiolu, others celebrate Akintola Williams at 99
Home / Cover / TSWeekend / Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze
FAZE

Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze

— 10th August 2018

Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few.

Ayo Alonge

One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break many would rather describe as ‘exile’.

Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo, Need Somebody, Perfect Woman, Tattoo Girls, to mention but a few. In this interview, the entertainer spoke about his past, present and plans for the immediate future.

How has life been since you went solo after the break up of Plantashun Boiz?

I must say that life has been wonderful. You get to see a lot of ups and downs, which has made me learn a lot more.

You disappeared from the stage for so long and now just gaining your entry back. What do you have to say to that?

My disappearance, as you said, was to study the type of sound being made everywhere so I can fix myself in it without deviating from my real self. That’s just it.

You were being too diplomatic speaking up when a big fight broke out between Tuface and Black Face. Was that your way of not wanting to be accused of taking to any side, even when you claimed you know the whole truth about the matter?

Sorry, I don’t have any comment on that.

READ ALSO: Day Tuface’s daughter, Isabella, led Walk for Kids’ campaign
Does it bother you that you are not as rich as some musicians who were in the same rank with you, back in the days of Plantashun Boiz?

No, that doesn’t bother me one bit. Why should it?

If you have your way, would you wish Plantashun Boiz come back to the scene?

Pardon me. I also won’t like to make any comment on that.

READ ALSO: Songwriters: Uncelebrated heroes in the creative industry
Which of your songs would you say fans have identified with the most?

Really, the Nigerian fans are flexible about choice. I can’t choose for them. They should be in the best position to decide which of my songs has appealed to them the most. I can’t make that judgement by myself.

What are you currently working on?

I am releasing my singles soon with the videos, and like I did my ‘Faze and Friends Concert’ in Abuja,
I am doing more in other places and then the grand finale in Lagos. That is when the album titled, 2000 and Faze (Away and Back) would be released.

What is your definition of a successful music career?

A successful music career is when people look up to you and your songs and confess how they have made impacts on people’s lives. You actually teach and preach through your songs for your impact to be felt.

READ ALSO: I want to create impact with my music – L Kelly
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DANBATTA

MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 – Danbatta

— 10th August 2018

Danbatta said the five infrastructure companies which hold licenses to drive broadband penetration across Nigeria will enjoy N23 billion subsidy Chinwendu Obienyi (with agency report) The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that MTN must list on Nigerian Stock Exchange on or before May 2019 as…

  • FAZE

    Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze

    — 10th August 2018

    Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…

  • HOPE

    France 2018: Hope rising as Nigeria defeats Haiti 1-0

    — 10th August 2018

    A first half penalty kick from Rasheedat Ajibade was enough to secure a crucial three points and keep Nigeria’s hope of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Monica Iheakam Nigeria’s U-20 Women got their World cup campaign back on track with a 1-0 win over Haiti in France . A first half penalty kick from Rasheedat…

  • High Court

    Osun 2018: High Court’s judgment vindicates me, Sen Adeleke

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun for Sept. 22 election, said the Wednesday State High Court judgment had vindicated him. Adeleke, while reacting to the court judgment at a news conference on Thursday in Ede, said that the court’s verdict affirmed that the case of certificate forgery…

  • Redknapp

    Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp

    — 9th August 2018

    Goal The former Spurs boss believes the Aston Villa midfielder could still be heading to White Hart Lane before the summer transfer window slams shut. Tottenham could still lure Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa, says Harry Redknapp, with it likely that Daniel Levy will push through “a last-minute job”. Spurs have been frustrated so…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share