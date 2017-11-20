The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan
20th November 2017 - 2017: The awards, the winners
20th November 2017 - Man arrested for recharging phone from another person’s bank account
20th November 2017 - Customs seizes 570 cartons of drugs
20th November 2017 - Blood flows as bandits attack Zamfara villages
20th November 2017 - Navy launches maritime safety information portal
20th November 2017 - Gunmen kill commissioner’s sister, 2 others
20th November 2017 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
20th November 2017 - Aviation stakeholders jittery over 57% drop in domestic airlines’ fleet
20th November 2017 - Ikoyi cash: Halt payment for now, whistle-blowers urge Finance minister
Home / Cover / National / Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan

Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan

— 20th November 2017

By Job Osazuwa

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his government did not implement the report of the 2014 National Conference.
In a goodwill message at the Integration Summit Annual Roundtable in Abuja, at the weekend, the former president said given the time frame between when the report was submitted and the 2015 general elections, it would have raised ethical questions if his government went ahead with its implementation.
The report was submitted to Jonathan in August 2014.
The former president, who was represented at the event by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, noted that it would have taken up to one year to complete the processes of implementing the recommendations.
“I received the report of the national conference on Thursday, August 21, 2014, after the closing ceremony to mark the end of the five-month long deliberations. I was satisfied with the outcome. It has remained the best national conference so far because of the depth of the deliberations and the fact that all the decisions reached were not based on majority votes, but by consensus.
“I am aware that some people have raised some issues with the fact that I did not implement the recommendations of the confab during my tenure. I would like to state that those making this kind of claim are not being fair to me.
“Such people tend to forget that the report was submitted in August 2014, few months before the last general elections. It was at a time the National Assembly was on break, with many of the members already at different constituencies to prepare their constituents for elections.
“I believe that to have had a tidy procedure of implementation, it would have involved committee deliberations, public hearings and town hall consultations on different segments of the report.  There was no doubt that the nation then needed up to one year to complete the processes of implementing the recommendations.
“It was obvious that my administration, given the time the report was submitted, couldn’t have implemented the report, before the 2015 elections without running into ethical questions,” Jonathan said.
He has also urged the present administration to implement some recommendations of the 2014 Confab.
According to him, Nigeria is still having agitations, because “we are still trying to discover the best way to run our Republic so that whatever policies we pursue or projects we implement as a nation will benefit the greatest number of our population.
“I believe the recommendations of the confab contain the answers to most of what we agitate for today. If implemented, they would go a long way in solving most of Nigeria’s identified structural problems and providing the roadmap for sustainable development.
“I am aware that there are many suggestions and solutions being debated. We have different people supporting and giving different definitions to such ideals as true federalism, confederation, restructuring and regionalism. But, we have not been able to achieve much because our conversations seem to be floating in the air. We are yet to establish common grounds and shared values.
“We should not forget that ours is a nation with a striking ethnic and religious mix. This diversity should otherwise be our strength. However, it appears to be holding us down because of our failure to consolidate a strategic roadmap for harnessing the advantages that should lift our nation.
“My belief is that we need to redefine our dialogue and move quickly from over theorisation to something tangible. My own way of solving the problem was the 2014 national conference which I convened.
“It was a conclusion I reached in my mind about the best way to productively leverage the diverse tendencies of our different ethnic groups, to allow the centre to firmly hold for the good of our nation.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan

— 20th November 2017

By Job Osazuwa Former president Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his government did not implement the report of the 2014 National Conference. In a goodwill message at the Integration Summit Annual Roundtable in Abuja, at the weekend, the former president said given the time frame between when the report was submitted and the 2015 general…

  • 2017: The awards, the winners

    — 20th November 2017

    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has been voted The Sun Man of the Year 2017. The Board of Editors of The Sun chose Ambode, first term governor of Nigeria’s economic capital, as winner of the flagship prize of the 15th anniversary edition of The Sun Awards after deliberations spanning two days. The Governor of…

  • Man arrested for recharging phone from another person’s bank account

    — 20th November 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man who specialised in recharging call credit from other people’s bank accounts. The suspect, Ebenezer Oyeneye, a 50-year-old truck driver, was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the command. A woman had reported at Aguda Police Station that an unknown person…

  • Customs seizes 570 cartons of drugs

    — 20th November 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Officers of the Kano/Jigawa Zonal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), at the weekend, intercepted over 500 bags of imported rice along the Kastina border. The rice, imported into the country in five different trucks, was concealed among other regular domestic items in a bid to beat the officers at the…

  • Blood flows as bandits attack Zamfara villages

    — 20th November 2017

    From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Police Command, yesterday, said many people were killed by bandits in renewed attacks on some communities in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Shehum, said though details about the attacks were still sketchy, the command was still gathering data from the affected communities in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share