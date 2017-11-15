Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons why he would not be part of any plot against Governor Henry Seraike Dickson.

There had been speculations that there is a rift between Jonathan and Governor Dickson owning to some irreconcilable political differences bordering on an alleged plot to deny Governor Dickson a second term ticket if Jonathan had won the 2015 Presidential election.

However, breaking his silence over the alleged rift at his country home Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area where Gocernor Dickson had gone to condole with him over the passing away of the paramount ruler of the community, HRH King Lot Justin Ogiasa, Jonathan described politics as a useless game noting that here are some people bent on creating political crisis between them.

Jonathan who recalled Dickson’s contribution to his political career there is no way he would break his political relationship with the governor.

“There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the Governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in PDP he opted to help. He said he didn’t want to be in the PDP but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became Governor, I appointed Dickson Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and that was how he became a PDP member and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the Governor.”

Governor Dickson in his comments noted that Jonathan would remain his leader and added that there is no way political jobbers would come in between them.

He advised those thinking of fuelling an imaginary crisis between them to sink their plans as both of them have come a long way.

“Both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan…He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.”