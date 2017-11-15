The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan
15th November 2017 - Zimbabweans in South Africa hope for change at home as army seizes power
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Ohanaeze warns troublemakers, IPOB
15th November 2017 - Osinbajo, INEC boss in secret meeting
15th November 2017 - Buhari directs reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
15th November 2017 - Fayose @ 57: I wish Buhari had congratulated me on my birthday – Fayose‎
15th November 2017 - Moody downgrade: NSE market indices drop further by 0.91%
15th November 2017 - ‎Pandemonium at Ekiti NUJ election
15th November 2017 - Sokoto confirms 3 deaths from mystery illness
15th November 2017 - Government revokes resident permits of expatriate staff of six companies
Home / National / Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan

Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan

— 15th November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons why he would not be part of any plot against Governor Henry Seraike Dickson.

There had been speculations that there is a rift between Jonathan and Governor Dickson owning to some irreconcilable political differences bordering on an alleged plot to deny Governor Dickson a second term ticket if Jonathan had won the 2015 Presidential election.

However, breaking his silence over the alleged rift at his country home Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area where Gocernor Dickson had gone to condole with him over the passing away of the paramount ruler of the community, HRH King Lot Justin Ogiasa, Jonathan described politics as a useless game noting that here are some people bent on creating political crisis between them.

Jonathan who recalled Dickson’s contribution to his political career there is no way he would break his political relationship with the governor.

“There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the Governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in PDP he opted to help. He said he didn’t want to be in the PDP but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became Governor, I appointed Dickson Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and that was how he became a PDP member and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the Governor.”

Governor Dickson in his comments noted that Jonathan would remain his leader and added that there is no way political jobbers would come in between them.

He advised those thinking of fuelling an imaginary crisis between them to sink their plans as both of them have come a long way.

“Both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan…He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.”

Post Views: 41
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan

— 15th November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons why he would not be part of any plot against Governor Henry Seraike Dickson. There had been speculations that there is a rift between Jonathan and Governor Dickson owning to some irreconcilable political differences bordering on an alleged plot to deny Governor Dickson a…

  • Anambra guber: Ohanaeze warns troublemakers, IPOB

    — 15th November 2017

    …Approaches INEC for observer status From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Ohanaeze Ndigbo Wednesday said that the Saturday Anambra State governorship election must be free and fair as the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation warned those who have the intention to rig and troublemakers to steer clear. The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who handed…

  • Osinbajo, INEC boss in secret meeting

    — 15th November 2017

      From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, are currently in a closed door meeting. Yakubu who was appointed INEC Chairman on October 21st, 2015, is meeting the President three days before the November 18th governorship election in Anambra elections. The meeting…

  • Buhari directs reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

    — 15th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the reinstatement of the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, while welcoming the President on arrival Wednesday in Awka for the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Rally, the governor had complained about…

  • Fayose @ 57: I wish Buhari had congratulated me on my birthday – Fayose‎

    — 15th November 2017

    Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Governorship Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has said one of his greatest wishes on his 57th birthday was to have woken up, in the morning, to receive congratulatory message from President Mohammadu Buhari or read such message in the media. Governor Fayose spoke…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share