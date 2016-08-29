The Sun News
29th August 2016 - Enugu herdsmen’s attack: Senator, others call for state of emergency
29th August 2016 - Why I blame Sheriff for Boko Haram violence –Borno AG
29th August 2016 - Biafra: Nobody or group can cow us,Uwazuruike warns
29th August 2016 - Ambode allays fears as flood submerges Lagos communities
29th August 2016 - 2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel
29th August 2016 - Chibok: Buhari gives fresh conditions for swap
29th August 2016 - Baby, mum, 8 others die in Ibadan auto crash
28th August 2016 - EFCC investigates stolen food items from IDP camps
28th August 2016 - Power outage mars flight operations at Lagos international airport
28th August 2016 - Air Peace takes delivery of 2 new aircraft for regional routes
barriser-kaka-shehu-lawan

Why I blame Sheriff for Boko Haram violence –Borno AG

— 29th August 2016

By Willy Eya

Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, has explained why he blamed former governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, for Boko Haram violence in the North-East.
Reacting to Sheriff’s challenge to produce facts to back his comments, the commissioner released 40 facts on what happened during Sheriff’s government.
The Attorney General, who was a discussant on a paper entitled: “Strengthening the Justice sector: Implications and challenges of national security and economic growth” at the NBA conference, had made reference to some of the main causes of the Boko Haram violence, accusing Sheriff of insensitivity to the plight of the sect during his government.
Senator Sheriff, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Inuwa Bwala had last Wednesday warned on the consequences of any further derogatory comments about his person in connection with the Boko Haram saga, saying the former governor has directed his lawyers to write to the Attorney General as well as the Borno State government, demanding the immediate retraction of the statement and an unreserved apology, as he makes plans to drag the commissioner to court and demand N10 billion as damages.
Describing the Commissioner’s comments, as “rascally and the height of sycophancy,” Sherif’s aide said, “choosing the Bar Conference as the veritable avenue to further the agenda of his paymasters, was a sacrilege and disservice to the noble profession.”
But in a statement yesterday, the Attorney General said he blamed Sheriff  because in 2008, the state government, under Sheriff, established a special joint police and military anti-robbery squad, called Operation Flush, with the commander reporting directly to him, as against the usual military practice of reporting to the then Commander of the 21 Armoured Brigade in Maiduguri.
He also said in 2009, when the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), which had introduced a policy on compulsory use of crash helmets by commercial and private motorcycle riders clashed with members of the sect, then known as ‘Yan Yusufiyya,’ who did not wear helmets while  riding motorcycles during a funeral procession, and many of them were shot by operatives of Operation Flush, the government of Sheriff did not sympathise with the group.
“The Borno government under Ali Modu Sheriff completely disregarded that incident. The government did not issue statement to condemn the shooting or sympathise with the victims; the government did not conduct any inquiry on the shooting; the government neither visited the shot sect members in the hospital nor did it care to pay for the medication of the 17 injured sect members,” he said.
He stated that Sheriff was told, at that time, that his act of disregard for that bloody incident could be viewed by the sect as an affront, but he ignored all wise counsel, “with his government acting as if there was no incident at all.”
He said the killed leader of Boko Haram, Malam Muhammad Yusuf, had threatened a reprisal, alleging that the state government’s silence over the shooting of his members was an indication that the incident was orchestrated.
“Even while Muhammad Yusuf issued threat for Jihad, Governor Ali Modu Sheriff still disregarded the possible room to make peace with the sect,” the Attorney General alleged.
He also accused the Sheriff government of saying nothing when, on July 21, 2009, some members of the sect were arrested for being in possession of 74 empty bombshells, a large quantity of gun powder, chemicals and other components for making IEDs.  Also, the commissioner said the former governor said nothing when, on July 24, 2009, the nine arrested sect members were paraded at the police headquarters in Maiduguri with their materials for making IEDs on display by the police.
According to him, the Sheriff government said nothing also when, from 2010, the sect members, riding on motorcycles began to assassinate policemen at checkpoints and duty posts,  soldiers, government workers, politicians and attacking communities. He said shortly after winning the 2003 elections, Sheriff created the Ministry of Religious Affairs under a pioneer Commissioner, Buji Foi, who was later found to be one of the financiers of Boko Haram under Yusuf.
He alleged that Sheriff’s desperation for power and arrogance made Boko Haram to become violent.
“From the 40 chronicles here presented, what I find undoubted is that former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff’s likely desperation for power in 2003 and his arrogance were what led us to the violence of the Boko Haram insurgents that has led to the deaths of over 20,000 persons, displacement of over 2.5 million citizens and destruction of property worth N3 trillion.”
Fulani-herdsmen

Enugu herdsmen’s attack: Senator, others call for state of emergency

— 29th August 2016

… As FG plans to revive 22 grazing reserves By Our Repoters Angry voices have continued to rise over last Thursday’s attack, by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Ndiagu Attakwu community in Nkanu-West Local Government Area of Enugu State that left a seminarian and a woman dead, and three others critically wounded. With the reported death…

  • barriser-kaka-shehu-lawan

    Why I blame Sheriff for Boko Haram violence –Borno AG

    — 29th August 2016

    By Willy Eya Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, has explained why he blamed former governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, for Boko Haram violence in the North-East. Reacting to Sheriff’s challenge to produce facts to back his comments, the commissioner released 40 facts on what happened during…

  • Uwazuruike

    Biafra: Nobody or group can cow us,Uwazuruike warns

    — 29th August 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Leader of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, declared  that nobody or group of persons can stop the actualisation of Biafra as an independent nation. He likened the ‘Biafran people’s’ stay in the Nigerian-state to accepting slavery, corruption, poverty, marginalisation, inequality and instability. Uwazuruike who spoke through…

  • ambode-754x511

    Ambode allays fears as flood submerges Lagos communities

    — 29th August 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo and Tessy Igomu Several parts of Lagos State were yesterday flooded due to the downpour witnessed across the state at the weekend. Areas like Gbagada, Lekki, Oworonshoki, Shogunle, Ikorodu and Ifako were submerged due the rain, which started on Saturday night and fell throughout Sunday. It also rendered homeless most people, even…

  • Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

    2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in Rivers gun duel

    — 29th August 2016

    •6 kidnappers shot dead From Tony John, Port Harcourt Two soldiers and five militants were killed at the weekend in a gun duel in Omuanwa-Elele road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The families of the militants have evacuated their corpses. When contacted, spokesman of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Captain…

  • President-Buhari

    Chibok: Buhari gives fresh conditions for swap

    — 29th August 2016

    •I’ll deal with you, President warns Niger Delta militants •IYC laments threat From Julianana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Amid intense criticism over government’s inability to free over 200 Chibok schoolgirls held since April 14,2014, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Kenya listed fresh conditions for Boko Haram to perfect exchanging the girls for detained terror suspects. He said…

  • FRSC

    Baby, mum, 8 others die in Ibadan auto crash

    — 29th August 2016

    •  9 others injured From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A nursing mother and her child were among 10 persons who died in a road accident that involved an 18-seater commercial bus in Ibadan on Saturday evening. Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred at Tose-Moniya on Ibadan-Oyo Expressway at about 5:30p.m. It was further learnt that…

  • JHahn_Nigeria_Maiduguri_BH_30A1459530671

    EFCC investigates stolen food items from IDP camps

    — 28th August 2016

    By James Ojo – ABUJA The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised a high powered team of investigators to proceed to Maiduguri and investigate the alleged diversion of food items meant for millions of Internally Displaced Persons in various refugee camps in the northeast. A source at the Commission confirmed that the team…

  • Murtala Muhammed International Airport

    Power outage mars flight operations at Lagos international airport

    — 28th August 2016

    By Louis Iba International airlines are finding it difficult to operate scheduled commercial flights from the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos following a severe power outage which started late Saturday. The Lagos international airport gets its power supply both from the national grid and from its independent power plant. Daily Sun…

  • Allen-Onyema-new

    Air Peace takes delivery of 2 new aircraft for regional routes

    — 28th August 2016

      By Louis Iba Air Peace Limited said it has acquired two new Boeing 737-500 aircraft as part of efforts to boost its fleet in readiness for its foray into the African market. The Chairman/CEO of the company, Chief Allen Onyeama, who spoke in an interview with journalists said the airline had just been licenced…

