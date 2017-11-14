The Sun News
Why I appointed Adesoye as Head of Service, by Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has described the appointment of Mrs. Folashade Adesoye as new Head of Service (HoS) as reward for competence, commitment, perseverance and hard work

Ambode spoke, on Tuesday, during Adesoye’s inauguration as the 20th HoS at the Council Chambers, Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

He charged the new head of Service to keep up the good work which she had  been doing as acting HoS, a few months back.

His words: “As the Head of Service, all eyes are on you to provide leadership and direction to the over 100,000 civil/public servants in the state.

“The success of your tenure will be assessed not by the efforts you are able put in but the tangible outcome in terms of improvements in the outlook and deliverables of the entire workforce.

Amboded added: “You are inheriting a public service that has, to a large extent keyed into the vision and uncompromising principles of good governance of this administration. As one who is fully aware of our vision and policies, some of which you have helped to translate and implement, I expect that you will hit the ground running and make your mark”

Your role as the Head of Service is clearly defined and I am sure that you are well aware of what is ahead of you. I have no doubt in your ability to

The governor also charged him to initiate new ideas that will drive  government’s efforts  and further add value to the Public Service and governance in general.

In her acceptance speech, Adesoye assured that her  tenure would witness a redoubled state public service that would ensure speedy, efficient and effective implementation of government’s policy initiatives.

While stressing the popular proverb ” a tree does not make a forest” Adesoye,  solicited cooperation and support of  the state civil service and the executive  assuring that she would be fair to all.

On behalf of his  administration and the people of Lagos State, Ambode thanked the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Olabowale Ademola for her contributions to the development of the state and the strengthening of our public service.

Adesoye’s appointment which took effect on November 11 2017, followed the statutory retirement of  the erswhile head of service,  Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, last Friday

The new Head of Service was first appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an Accountant and had served in several ministries.

