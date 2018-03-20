Why final batch of 2018 UTME results is delayed – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is expected to release the second batch of the results for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Tuesday, March 20.

JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed that the Board held a crucial meeting, on Monday, over the results and that some results were to be released after the meeting or today.

Benjamin also disclosed that no other results had been released after the first batch of over 300,000 results.

“The Board is working diligently to ensure that the results are processed and posted on the board’s website soonest. The Board was delaying some of the results because each has to undergo total scrutiny before being posted on its website to avoid cancellations later.

“Modalities were being put in place to ensure all the results are transparent and accurate. Tuesday’s result will be the second batch of the recently concluded UTME, which a total of 1,662,762 candidates registered for,” Benjamin said.

He added that it had cancelled UTME results of Computer-based test centres where CCTV cameras showed malpractices.

There had been tension and panic among candidates, as they have not been able to access their results over one week since they wrote the exams.

The 2018 UTME, which started on Friday, March 9, 2018, was written by over 1.6 million candidates.

The exam ended on Saturday, March 17, 2018.