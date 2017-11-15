The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Why FG’s taking $500m W’Bank loan –Finance Ministry
15th November 2017 - DMO puts Nigeria’s public sector debt at N20.37tr
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber: What’ll determine Obiano, Obaze, Nwoye, Chidoka’s fate
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber : My life in danger, Obiano cries out
15th November 2017 - Maina: Senate probe holds in camera
15th November 2017 - South Africa: 2 Nigerians killed in 48 hours
15th November 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu remains leader, Radio Biafra director – IPOB
15th November 2017 - Grazing law: 2 killed in Benue
15th November 2017 - Shareholder activist slams SEC’s handling of Oando’s infractions
15th November 2017 - FG plans tax hike for tobacco, marijuana
Home / Business / Why FG’s taking $500m W’Bank loan –Finance Ministry

Why FG’s taking $500m W’Bank loan –Finance Ministry

— 15th November 2017

The Ministry of Finance has said that the $500 million loan it seeks the Senate’s approval to access will be used in empowering the poor in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, said the projects for which the loan is requested will improve the living conditions of the poor.

He said the programme tagged, ‘Social Safety Net’ will be funded in partnership with the World Bank and the International Development Association, IDA.

The chairman of the committee, Shehu Sani, Kaduna-APC, had sought explanation from Isa-Dutse on how the loan would be sourced, utilised and serviced.

“We want to know what that money will be used for, how it is going to be repaid. We want to have the details of the impact if eventually the approval is granted for you to source the money,”  Sani said.

“From the name attached to it, ‘Social Safety Net,’ we believe that it is about the people, it is about the country. But if such money will be sourced from the World Bank, we’ll like clarifications to how that money will be able to ‘service itself’.”

Responding, the permanent secretary explained that the loan conditions are favourable and would benefit the country in the long run.

“The project itself costs more than that. It is about $1.8 billion and the $500million is the World Bank contribution. We went to the concessionary arm of the International Development Association which gives the softest terms. The maturity term of the loan is 25 years, inclusive of a grace period of five years. So, we won’t start to pay until after five years. The interest rate is 1.25 per cent it comes with a service charge of 0.75 per cent and a commitment charge of 0.5 per cent.”

He said that the social programmes such as the safety net would bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

“The main objective of the project is to provide social safety net. We are a large population and close to one-third of that population is living below the poverty line which translates to about close to 60 million Nigerians.

“As a country, we have very skewed income distribution. A study has shown that up to 25 per cent of the population own more than 50 per cent the total money. It’s one of the most skewed income distribution in the continent.

“Government doesn’t need to leave everything to the market forces. Study shows that when government targets the poorest in the society to make the living condition better in terms of education, health, water, it actually assists in economic development.”

On process of accessing the loan, he said that the commissions charged with the responsibility will collate data of vulnerable Nigerians so as to identify those eligible for the loan.

He added that the projects would be made accessible to state governments provided they meet conditions set by the Federal Government.

“It’s not just ‘dashing’ of money, conditions are set. For instance, a family can be told, we’ll give you such an amount provided you put your kids in school. Or register for immunisation.

“The project will target poor households in Nigeria, identify ‘square combinations’ of geographical and community based targets included in that national social register. The programme will expand gradually to cover 4 million households. Part of the loan will be used to develop the capacity to identify meaningfully those that are poor that need to be assisted.

“All the 36 states, including the FCT, are eligible. Although conditions will be set, states will be free to apply provided they satisfy the conditions and sign a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Government.”

Isa-Dutse noted that the Finance Ministry is only charged with responsibility of securing the loan while the two commissions charged with implementation are under the office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that the commissions are in the right position to offer more details on implementation of the projects.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why FG’s taking $500m W’Bank loan –Finance Ministry

— 15th November 2017

The Ministry of Finance has said that the $500 million loan it seeks the Senate’s approval to access will be used in empowering the poor in the country. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, said the projects for which the loan is…

  • DMO puts Nigeria’s public sector debt at N20.37tr

    — 15th November 2017

    Nigeria’s total public debt stock, comprising the Federal Government, states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stood at N20.373 trillion as at September 30, 2017, showing a marginal increase of 3.6 per cent from the N9.637 trillion as at June 30, 2017. A breakdown of the debt stock shows that domestic debt accounted for 76.96 per cent, while…

  • Anambra guber: What’ll determine Obiano, Obaze, Nwoye, Chidoka’s fate

    — 15th November 2017

    How election’ll be won and lost By Ismail Omipidan Before the election in 2013, it was clear from the onset that the then candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Willy Obiano was going to carry the day. And two factors made that prediction easy to make: one, the then governor, Mr. Peter…

  • Anambra guber : My life in danger, Obiano cries out

    — 15th November 2017

    As INEC, police pledge readiness for election  From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano yesterday raised the alarm that his life was in danger following the sudden withdrawal of his security details by the police. Obiano who stormed out of the election stakeholders meeting at the Prof. Dora Akunyili…

  • Maina: Senate probe holds in camera

    — 15th November 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Barely one week after they were barred from covering the maiden sitting of the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate circumstances surrounding the return of former chairman of a presidential pensions task force committee, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the country and how he was absorbed into the civil service, as…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share