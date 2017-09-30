Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose

From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the imminent defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in a free and fair election in 2019 is the major reason the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is harassing and intimidating his aides and associates.

He also said the blunt truth he told Nigerians during his declaration of interest that Buhari and the APC had nothing good to offer Nigeria has pierced the conscience of APC leaders and given them wounded heart.

He, however, said he won’t be intimidated into abandoning a divine project of rescuing the country from maladministration.

Fayose, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Friday, said notwithstanding needless harassment, whoever thought he could stop a moving train with bare hands would have himself to blame in the end.

The governor described the arrest of two officials of the state by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the height of impunity, as a court of competent jurisdiction had kicked against such action.

The governor said the action of the EFCC was in flagrant disobedience to the orders of Justice Taiwo. O. Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti in the case of the Attorney General of Ekiti State versus EFCC, IGP and 16 others granted on November 7, 2016.

While contending that the order of the court had not been vacated or appealed by the agency, the governor added that the agency’s action showed desperation and political partisanship, as it had earlier petitioned against Justice Taiwo asking that the case be transferred to Akure, Ondo State.

“The new judge declined jurisdiction because he held that the EFCC’s case lacked merit and the case file was returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, who is yet to assign the case.”

“The latest action by the EFCC is therefore premeditated, malicious, politically motivated, contemptuous and unconstitutional in all ramifications. It is another clear and undisguised evidence of gangsterism by an agency that derives its power from the constitution but uses it for political vendetta against the opposition.”