Why Fayose is strong-willed, by younger brother, Isaac

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Mr. Isaac Fayose is Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose’s younger brother. According to him, Fayose who is 11years older than him is like both father and caring elder brother to him. He recently had a brief chat with Daily Sun:

Who is Ayodele Fayose as his sibling?

If you look at his records, his track records, you can see that he is not an ordinary person. He is actually made for what he is doing. He is a man for the job. I am number six in the family and Governor Fayose is older than me by 11 years.

He is both my brother and a father to me. He was already about 11 before I was born. He was already 21 before I turned 10, so he is both a father and brother to me. He bought me my first car and taught me how to drive, so he is more like a father to me.

What have you learnt from him?

Growing up, he had taught us his younger ones how to be rugged and strong. Kill fear and face your challenges and never be discouraged or turned back on what you desire to achieve no matter what people say. Also, that we should trust God and not depend on humans. Whatever God would do, He would do.

And you know, having been following him over the years and believing in him, and seeing what he passed through. You remember the challenges he faced during his first term as governor of Ekiti and his miraculous come back eight years after? I have no reason to doubt him and his principles. I am sure that whatever he says about himself is what will happen.

While you were growing with him, were there pranks you played on him, or played together?

It has been long and I can’t remember any pranks. While I was growing up, our relationship was like that of a father and son. One could not even think of playing pranks on someone that is regarded like a father. Such pranks playing on a person of that status in this part of the world is unthinkable. I can’t remember playing pranks on him.

Some say your brother is hot-tempered, do you agree?

I won’t say he is hot-tempered he is rather a very pro-active person. He wants perfection in anything he does. If he is assisting anyone, he is usually very hard on them and can scold them out of love so that they can achieve the best in their endeavour. This is why he tends to be a bit more aggressive in achieving the best in anything he sets out to do.

Is Fayose the only one in active politics in the family?

Politics is Governor Ayo Fayose’s calling. It is in his blood. I am a businessman and our other siblings too especially our brothers are into business. For Ayo Fayose, interests in people, their welfare and politics are his calling. For me, I don’t want to go into politics.

Do you believe in his ambition to be president of this country?

He has said he would become the next President and I believe him. I know he is the next President and I know he is the only one who can do it. If you look at his antecedents as a chief public servant in Ekiti, the state is number one in education.

In security, it is the most peaceful state. Look at the way with which he tackled the menace of the herdsmen in the state, using both the law and native wisdom with the hunters and other machineries. He has also managed the lean resources of the state well, putting up many giant developmental and infrastructural projects. To me, he is the right man Nigerians should vote as their next President.

I advise Nigerians to ensure they get their voter’s cards. We must move to the next, higher and better level in this country and it is only Ayodele Peter Fayose who can take us there. Honestly, he is the only one for the task and the job. Nigerians should go get their voter’s cards, it is high time we reclaim our country.

Let us rally round Ayodele Peter Fayose and assist him in reclaiming our great country and we won’t regret it. Let us look beyond his little human weaknesses he is indeed the only one who can do it for us now.

You look so much like governor Fayose, what has this caused you?

I am always mistaken for him and many even say resembling him so much, I could easily pass for him. Today, while I was coming from Abuja, the man who checked my passport said I do not need having the passport because my looks would open doors for me like it does for Governor Fayose anywhere he goes and I laughed. Such things happen to me almost on daily basis.