The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / South-west Magazine / Why Fayose is strong-willed, by younger brother, Isaac

Why Fayose is strong-willed, by younger brother, Isaac

— 8th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Mr. Isaac Fayose is Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose’s younger brother. According to him, Fayose who is 11years older than him is like both father and caring elder brother to him. He recently had a brief chat with Daily Sun:

Who is Ayodele Fayose as his sibling?
If you look at his records, his track records, you can see that he is not an ordinary person. He is actually made for what he is doing. He is a man for the job. I am number six in the family and Governor Fayose is older than me by 11 years.
He is both my brother and a father to me. He was already about 11 before I was born. He was already 21 before I turned 10, so he is both a father and brother to me. He bought me my first car and taught me how to drive, so he is more like a father to me.

What have you learnt from him?
Growing up, he had taught us his younger ones how to be rugged and strong. Kill fear and face your challenges and never be discouraged or turned back on what you desire to achieve no matter what people say. Also, that we should trust God and not depend on humans. Whatever God would do, He would do.
And you know, having been following him over the years and believing in him, and seeing what he passed through. You remember the challenges he faced during his first term as governor of Ekiti and his miraculous come back eight years after? I have no reason to doubt him and his principles. I am sure that whatever he says about himself is what will happen.

While you were growing with him, were there pranks you played on him, or played together?
It has been long and I can’t remember any pranks. While I was growing up, our relationship was like that of a father and son. One could not even think of playing pranks on someone that is regarded like a father. Such pranks playing on a person of that status in this part of the world is unthinkable. I can’t remember playing pranks on him.

Some say your brother is hot-tempered, do you agree?
I won’t say he is hot-tempered he is rather a very pro-active person. He wants perfection in anything he does. If he is assisting anyone, he is usually very hard on them and can scold them out of love so that they can achieve the best in their endeavour. This is why he tends to be a bit more aggressive in achieving the best in anything he sets out to do.

Is Fayose the only one in active politics in the family?
Politics is Governor Ayo Fayose’s calling. It is in his blood. I am a businessman and our other siblings too especially our brothers are into business. For Ayo Fayose, interests in people, their welfare and politics are his calling. For me, I don’t want to go into politics.

Do you believe in his ambition to be president of this country?
He has said he would become the next President and I believe him. I know he is the next President and I know he is the only one who can do it. If you look at his antecedents as a chief public servant in Ekiti, the state is number one in education.
In security, it is the most peaceful state. Look at the way with which he tackled the menace of the herdsmen in the state, using both the law and native wisdom with the hunters and other machineries. He has also managed the lean resources of the state well, putting up many giant developmental and infrastructural projects. To me, he is the right man Nigerians should vote as their next President.
I advise Nigerians to ensure they get their voter’s cards. We must move to the next, higher and better level in this country and it is only Ayodele Peter Fayose who can take us there. Honestly, he is the only one for the task and the job. Nigerians should go get their voter’s cards, it is high time we reclaim our country.
Let us rally round Ayodele Peter Fayose and assist him in reclaiming our great country and we won’t regret it. Let us look beyond his little human weaknesses he is indeed the only one who can do it for us now.

You look so much like governor Fayose, what has this caused you?
I am always mistaken for him and many even say resembling him so much, I could easily pass for him. Today, while I was coming from Abuja, the man who checked my passport said I do not need having the passport because my looks would open doors for me like it does for Governor Fayose anywhere he goes and I laughed. Such things happen to me almost on daily basis.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share