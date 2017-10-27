Why Fayose is loved by Ekiti people – Olojudo

…As governor launches N.1bn World Bank community projects

…Says he will miss Ekiti people

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, is loved by his people because they find him accessible, accommodating and someone who understands their situations and is ready to help.

This was stated by the traditional ruler of Ido Ile Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, during the presentation of cheques to communities benefitting from another round of funding of projects by the Ekiti State Social and Community Development Agency (EKSCDA).

The Olojudo, whose community benefitted from the over N100 million disbursed for various developmental projects, added that Governor Fayose was also good at empathising with the people.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Oba Obaleye commended the unique style of Governor Fayose, adding that the state did not need somebody who would feel aloof and not come down to the level of the people.

“What I want to say, the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti can bear me witness. We have had governors in this state, but Governor Fayose is unique. Some governors are not accessible to the people. When you go and see them in the office, when you are eventually ushered in to see them, instead of attending to you, they will be fondling with their biro or computer.

“The contempt with which they would attend to you would not make you to want to go there again. This is not the case with Governor Fayose and how would the people not love him? I thank the governor for today’s event. One of the projects we want to use the money for is erosion and flood control which has claimed a life. We also want to equip the laboratory of our community school and make the place more conducive to learning,” he said.

Speaking in a similar tone, the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, said nobody should vilify Fayose for declaring his intention to contest the presidential election in 2019.

Oba Ademolaju, who is also the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that was how some people under rated Fayose when he came into the political scene in 2001.

“During that period, I was among those who saw him as an intruder, but he said God told him he would be governor and he became the governor. Though the baby became sick, it did not die and came back again to lead. If God has told him he would be President, don’t worry how that will happen, God knows how to do it,” he noted.

He implored beneficiaries of the funds to make judicious use of them.

In his remarks, Fayose said the step was to accelerate development at the grassroots level.

He admonished the people to ensure the timely completion of the projects and see them as their own.

The Governor who said he was too used to the people said he would miss them after leaving office October next year.

The General Manager of EKSCDA, Mr S.A. Bamisaiye, said the government had fulfilled its promises to the people and urged them to play their roles well.

Eleven communities benefitted from the funding.