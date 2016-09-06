Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The failure of former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion to campaign for his former Chief of Staff and Secretary to Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an indication that he was ashamed because they have nothing to point to as their achievement while in government. Ize-Iyamu is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in next Saturday’s election.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Political Adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Charles Idahosa, who stated this at the weekend in Benin City while speaking to journalists, also noted that top PDP leaders who initially joined Ize -Iyamu at the party’s flag off ceremony, but suddenly disappeared from his campaign rallies, was a clear indication that the party leaders and supporters have since deserted and abandoned him.

According to him, rather than see the party leaders and supporters rallying support for and campaigning for Ize-Iyamu like Oshiomhole is seen with the APC candidate, Godwin Obaseki at political rallies, the PDP candidate has not at any rally been seen with his former principal and governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

“Where is former governor Lucky Igbinedion today? When Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor was campaigning for Edo State governorship election, Lucky Igbinedion went around the state with him during his campaign. We want Lucky Igbinedion to come and campaign with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as Oshiomhole is campaigning with Godwin Obaseki.

“But unfortunately, you do not see any PDP leader with the PDP governorship candidate, except the state PDP Chairman. Where are all the leaders that came for his flag off? It is obvious they have all abandoned him, seeing that the game is over”. Idahosa said.

Idahosa, former Director of Media and Protocol and Commissioner for Information in Lucky Igbinedion’s administration who later resigned his appointment, recalled that workers were owed backlog of salaries under the PDP reign in the state.

He challenged Pastor Ize-Iyamu to disclose the initial handlers of the Airport Road project and the reason why Governor Oshiomhole terminated the first contract awarded on the road, rather than using the road as political propaganda.