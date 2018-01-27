Why Ekiti airport project failed –Afe Babalola, Fayose

•Says it’s crippling businesses

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Are Afe Babalola, has lamented the absence of an airstrip or airport in the state, saying it has been crippling his business in the university and other efforts.

Babalola, who berated former governor of the state , Dr. Kayode Fayemi for not implementing the airport project during his tenure when the then Federal Government released money for it, pleaded with Governor Ayo Fayose to ensure that the project is effected on time. He promised to give generous financial support to government for its take off. Babalola made the appeal during the turning of the sod of the take off of 121 industrial research parks to be sited on the poly road behind the university premises.

“I made very serious effort with other eminent children of this state to ensure that the Federal Government gives the state an airport and it came, but when Fayemi was there, he said Ekiti didn’t need an airport and the money earmarked for the project was returned.

Currently the absence of the facility in the state is crippling the expansion of our business as the federal roads are very bad and there are incidences of armed robbery on the road.

“We have lost many clients coming from abroad because of this sad development, some who were here before but saw hell in an encounter with armed robbers on their way back had sworn never to come again until there is an airport. This is why we appeal to the state government to ensure they do everything possible to give us this airstrip. We are ready to support you financially.

Responding, Fayose said: “You are the second largest employer of labour in the state and you mean a lot to us. So, whatever you need, we have to give you. Getting you the airport is very dear to me, that was why I got a very large expanse of land at the beginning of my second tenure, cleared it and was about to start work, but some people went to court and stopped the project. There is an urgent need on your part as an elder statesman to get other elders to talk to our people so they could assist us and let the Federal Government release the land for us. Once that is done, I can even sign for the take off of all other things in advance.