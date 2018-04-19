The Sun News
Obaseki

Why Edo’ll not handover schools to missions –Obaseki

— 19th April 2018

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the government will not hand over schools to missions or other stakeholders, yet, because the state is still gathering data and studying the outcome of such experiment in the past, amid other issues which should be addressed.

Obaseki made the submission when he received the National Executive Council members of Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua, Old Boys Association (ACCIOBA), led by its National President, Dr. Frank Odafen, on a courtesy visit to Government House, in Benin.

Obaseki said:  “The state will not relent in tackling challenges confronting the education sector. We have started implementing reforms to improve access to quality education at the basic level, because we believe education has always given the state a competitive advantage.”

He noted that more funds will be sourced to improve basic education, which is the foundation of a vibrant, knowledge-driven economy.

“Part of the reforms to improve the sector is the reassigning of the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Emmanuel Agbale, to oversee the Education Ministry, four weeks ago. We have also appointed consultants to assist the state in sourcing resources to enable us address the challenges confronting the sector.”

On the request that ACC, Irrua, be handed over to old boys of the school and the Catholic mission, Obaseki said government holds the school in trust for the people, and that such move would require extensive stakeholders’ engagement.

