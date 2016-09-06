The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
6th September 2016 - Why Ecuador opposed impeachment of Brazil’s president –Envoy
6th September 2016 - The Marino Letter: Official calls for diplomatic censure
6th September 2016 - Even with an MBA degree, I’m proud to be an artisan- Bukola Asafa, leather works designer
6th September 2016 - Nigeria, fertile ground for business –Obiora
6th September 2016 - Bauchi horror: Newborn found in dump. Dead
6th September 2016 - BREAKING: One killed as building collapses in Lagos
6th September 2016 - Evil of wrong diagnosis
6th September 2016 - Food shortage: Danger looms as locust, quelea birds invade farms
6th September 2016 - Rio 2016:­I’m ready for probe – Dalung
6th September 2016 - US Open: Del Potro makes history
Home / Features / Why Ecuador opposed impeachment of Brazil’s president –Envoy
Ecuador Amb

Why Ecuador opposed impeachment of Brazil’s president –Envoy

— 6th September 2016

By Emma Emeozor

Ecuador has defended the decision to recall its Charge de Affairs from Brazil following the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff by the Senate on Wednesday.
Ecuador’s ambassador to Nigeria, Leopoldo Rovayo told Daily Sun in an exclusive interview that the action of his government is a diplomatic measure that demonstrates it does not support the process.
“We have a strong friendship with Brazil and we think that democracy is a supreme value that has to be supported and defended,” he explained. Rousseff’s party, the Worker’s Party is leftist just as the ruling party in Ecuador is.
Rovayo described the impeachment as a ‘coup,’ insisting that there was no political balance in Brazil’s National Assembly. “They should not have accepted the process.,” as “the charges against Dilma were not proven”. He strongly believes the sack of Rousseff was not a popular decision. This is because of the popularity of Rousseff and her mentor and predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silver. “Lula and Dilma Rousseff won the elections in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, in the last elections Mrs Rousseff was elected by 54 million of Brazilians,” he stressed.
When reminded that it took the National Assembly nine months to conclude its investigation and therefore the process could not have been rushed just to kick her out of office, the envoy quipped: “If you had observed, the members of the right wing party in the Senate were checking the events going on in Brazil like a soccer team that is eager to win Olympics bronze medal by all means”.
Rousseff was removed from office for budget padding. She was also accused of failing to bring to justice members of the ruling party involved in corrupt practices. But Rovayo dismissed the charges. “Giving the situation in Brazil, I am a diplomat and I cannot talk about this issue but we must remember that the fight against corruption as well as money laundering and the financing of terrorism is becoming a global issue that concern all the states,” he said.
On efforts made by Ecuador to resolve the crisis, he said: “We had often been in touch with other countries to try to support the democracy.” He also drew attention to efforts made by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH). “CIDH which depends on the Organisation of American States (OAS) demanded explanations in August from the Brazilian Government concerning the impeachment process.
“Yesterday (Thursday), Secretary of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), Ernesto Samper had consultations with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs on how to convene a meeting to discuss the development in Brazil. We shall see what happens,” he said.
Rovayo made a cautious comment on the role of the United Nations in resolving the crisis.
“UN is to protect especially the peace and international security. At the moment, it seems peace has not been broken in Brazil”.
The envoy has a message for Brazilians, Latin America and African countries. Hear him: “Speaking at our National Day on 10 August, 2016, I said Africa and Latin America have to improve the quality of our democracies – giving our societies peace and security, inclusive development, respecting the law and human rights and remembering that this path could be followed by every society.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

tom-marino-2014-0019-1

The Marino Letter: Official calls for diplomatic censure

— 6th September 2016

(By Sola Ojo – KADUNA) Erstwhile Nigerian Senate President Ameh Ebute has expressed his displeasure over comments attributed to US congressman Tom Marino on Nigeria, asking the federal government to petition Marino with the US government through diplomatic channels. Ebute, who stated in a letter to the Nigerian minister of foreign affairs dated September 6, 2016, copy of…

  • OBIWULE DIVINE OBIORA DORCO

    Nigeria, fertile ground for business –Obiora

    — 6th September 2016

    By Vincent Kalu In line with Federal government’s policy of job creation and producing locally some of the imported goods, Chairman and Managing Director of Vine Morris Klink Ltd, Chief Obiwule Divine Obiora, has concluded arrangement to set up a factory to manufacture Dorco shaving sticks and other Dorco brands of household items in Nigeria….

  • 2012639537845580_20

    Bauchi horror: Newborn found in dump. Dead

    — 6th September 2016

    (By Paul Orude – BAUCHI) Residents of Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, woke up Tuesday morning to a shocking discovery: the corpse of a newborn baby boy in a local refuse dump. The was found wrapped in a cloth placed inside a polythene bag dumped at a refuse by the road. Residents were overheard lamenting and…

  • National-Emergency-Management-Agencys-NEMA

    BREAKING: One killed as building collapses in Lagos

    — 6th September 2016

    Many persons are feared killed as a building  collapsed at the Dosunmu bus stop area of Agidingbi in Lagos. Reports from the spokesman of the  National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye  said landslide was the cause of the building collapse, adding that rescue operations is on going but one woman has been brought out…

  • Ayo-Arise

    Ondo 2016: APC can only underrate Mimiko at its peril –Senator Arise

    — 6th September 2016

    By Taiwo Amodu, ([email protected]) Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Ayo Arise has  expressed concern over the internal dissension tearing his party apart. In this interview, the Senator who represented Ekiti North senatorial district between 2007—2011 says the ruling party in the state could be…

  • Eyitayo-Jegede

    Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers

    — 6th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has expressed his preference for youth empowerment, declaring that if elected, youths in the state would be made employers of labour instead of job hunters. The legal luminary who is the immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state…

  • Badaru Abubakar

    Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Petitions exposing the ‘behind the scene’ allegations of fraud said to have characterized the Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state were yesterday sent to the Chairman, APC gubernatorial Primary Election Committee. The primary election held last Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital…

  • godwin-obaseki

    We’ re behind Obaseki –Group

    — 6th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun Niger Delta People’s Forum has expressed support and readiness to mobilize for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr.Godwin Obaseki. In a release made available to Daily Sun yesterday, President of the forum, Mr George Utomhim, said the group is supporting Obaseki not only because his (Obaseki’s) wife hails from the Niger Delta,…

  • Chief Lucky Igbinedion

    Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa

    — 6th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The failure of former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion to campaign for his former Chief of Staff and Secretary to Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an indication that he was ashamed because they have nothing to point to as their achievement while in government. Ize-Iyamu is the Peoples Democratic…

  • Standards-Organisation-of-Nigeria-SON-logo-631x473

    SON laments fake products’ menace

    — 6th September 2016

    …To unveil standards to boost MSMEs By Charles Nwaoguji Global demand for Nigeria’s yam produce may soon soar as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), last week, disclosed it would establish internationally acceptable standard for the product to increase its consumption across the world. Acting Director General of SON, Dr. Paul Angya, who dropped the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351