Maradona

Why Diego Maradona gives partner Rocio Oliva a sloppy kiss

— 1st July 2018

The Sun UK

The Argentine legend has been one of the talking points of Russia 2018 with his eccentric antics in the stands

DIEGO MARADONA was joined by his partner as he turned up for Argentina’s Round of 16 classic with France despite recent warnings from a doctor.

The footballing legend looked in good spirits before the game as he blew kisses to fans at the Kazan Arena – although he wouldn’t have been so happy at the end afterhis side lost 4-3 to the French.

Maradona's Partner

He was joined by partner Rocio Oliva who sported an Argentina shirt for the big game while former Brazil international Ronaldo sat to his right.

Oliva, who is 30 years Maradona’s junior, looked to be enjoying the match as she gave her man a kiss.

He is being paid £10,000-per-match by Fifa in his role as an ambassador – an uncertain position now Argentina are out of the competition.

It’s seen him appear at all three of Argentina’s group stage games as they scraped through to the knock-out phase.

After the dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria, Maradona received emergency medical treatment after “drinking all the wine”

The World Cup winner revealed that he had defied doctor’s orders by staying to watch the second half having been advised to go home.

During that game, fans speculated Maradona’s troubles with drug addiction could have returned after speculation over what was causing strange white marks on the glass of his VIP box.

