The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - Why critics are after us – Rector Fed Poly Ekowe
23rd April 2018 - Looters’ list: Court restraints Lai Moh’d from publishing Secondus’ name
23rd April 2018 - Plateau gov. urges corps members to be patriotic during 2019 election
23rd April 2018 - 4 S’African policemen on trial for killing, maltreating Nigerians – Dabiri-Erewa
23rd April 2018 - Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Don’t run, IPOB warns Buhari
23rd April 2018 - Buhari mourns ex-Nigeria’s envoy to Ethiopia, Adegoroye
23rd April 2018 - Badaru confident Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC
23rd April 2018 - No supreme court order stopping Imo LG election – Okorocha
23rd April 2018 - Ondo police probe Akure masquerader/Hausa clash
Home / National / Why critics are after us – Rector Fed Poly Ekowe

Why critics are after us – Rector Fed Poly Ekowe

— 23rd April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayela State, Dr. Seiyaboh Idah, has slammed critics blaming the Management of the school following the drowning of a student.

The deceased identified as Adekunle Stephen, studying Public Administration, was said to have drowned at a River in the school and died before help could come to him leading to clashes between students and the school management.

Idah who spoke at the school’s campus in Ekowe expressed regret over the death of the student noting that claims by his critics that the victim died because  the school management failed to provide potable water on campus was not true.

He disclosed that the desire of the victim to learn swimming skills led him to the river where he later drowned adding that the late Adekunle was rescued twice from drowning before the unfortunate incident.

According to him, despite consistent warnings by the school management against going to the river, students including persons, who knew nothing about swimming, still found their ways to the river.

Idah, who said that it was unfortunate and irresponsible for critics to capitalise on the misfortune and peddle falsehood against the school management, accused some unidentified politicians if working to frustrate the progress of the school.

He said, “Enough is enough. What is this? Allow me to do any work. Allow me to make progress. I had matriculation. Some people said it would not happen. But I went ahead to do it. I am not a politician.

“Leave me to do my job. Don’t distract me by all of these things. It is enough. Am not here to mange crisis, I’m here to manage a polytechnic and make it move forward but people are just bringing crisis from all directions at every given opportunity.

“We are saddened by it but people should please not use this as an opportunity to fight us. You are supposed to be helping us get out of this not fighting us. So we are setting the facts very clear. We are aware that people are being sponsored to fight us with this”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why critics are after us – Rector Fed Poly Ekowe

— 23rd April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayela State, Dr. Seiyaboh Idah, has slammed critics blaming the Management of the school following the drowning of a student. The deceased identified as Adekunle Stephen, studying Public Administration, was said to have drowned at a River in the…

  • Looters’ list: Court restraints Lai Moh’d from publishing Secondus’ name

    — 23rd April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has restrained the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,  and others, from further publishing the name of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Prince Uche Secondus, in the looters’ list. The restraining order was made, on Monday, by the…

  • LALONG corps members

    Plateau gov. urges corps members to be patriotic during 2019 election

    — 23rd April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged corps members in the country to be patriotic and resist any attempt by politicians to make them compromise the conduct of 2019 general elections. Governor Lalong disclosed this, on Monday, during the opening/swearing-in- ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to Plateau…

  • KILLING MALTREATING

    4 S’African policemen on trial for killing, maltreating Nigerians – Dabiri-Erewa

    — 23rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday, took to her Twitter handle to comment on the latest killings of Nigerians in South Africa. According to her, about four South African policemen are currently on trial for alleged killings and maltreating of Nigerians in the country. Dabiri-Erewa…

  • Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths best in the world

    — 23rd April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world, lamenting that the under-privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities. The governor was reacting to a statement credited to President Mohammadu Buhari saying that…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share