– The Sun News
Latest
28th July 2018 - Diamond Couple: Mr & Mrs Eyiowuawi
28th July 2018 - Lagos blood thirsty cultists defy police
28th July 2018 - Mourinho battles to buy £80m Maguire
28th July 2018 - Gunners’ star, Bellerin snubs Barca
28th July 2018 - Whyte vs Parker: Best heavyweights in world boxing ahead of showdown
28th July 2018 - LMC set to announce NPFL resumption date
28th July 2018 - Abramovich plots secret transfers for Sarri
28th July 2018 - Nigeria, Ghana name Under-20 Women’s World Cup squads
28th July 2018 - Giants of Africa Basketball Camp: Ujiri celebrates 15th-anniversary in seven countries
28th July 2018 - Why CR7’ll not go to prison despite two year jail sentence
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Why CR7’ll not go to prison despite two year jail sentence
tax evasion

Why CR7’ll not go to prison despite two year jail sentence

— 28th July 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-year prison sentence in Spain for tax evasion, and yet he is still set to make his Juventus debut in August.

The 33-year-old was given the sentence and a fine of nearly €19 million (£17m) after pleading guilty to the four counts of tax fraud for which he was charged, between 2011 and 2014.

Whilst the Portuguese will be paying the fine he will not be serving any prison time despite the sentence.

Instead the sentence is served under probation meaning Ronaldo won’t be going to prison unless he re-offends during the two-year spell.

The sentence came about after negotiations between Ronaldo, the prosecutor’s office and the state attorney which kept him out of jail, but ensured he paid the hefty fine, which is the full amount of tax he owed plus interest.

READ ALSO Benue Assembly: Impeached Speaker, Ikyange, bags 6 months suspension

This is a similar situation to that which Lionel Messi found himself in two years ago when he was given a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud.

Messi was never due to serve time, but eventually the prison sentence was reduced to a fine which covered the length of the sentence.

The Argentinian originally paid a voluntary ‘corrective payment’ of €5m (£4.4m) to cover the tax owed, plus a fine of €2m (£1.7m) and a further €252,000 (£223,000)) which equated to €400 per day for his prison sentence.

Ronaldo is now set to make his Juventus debut on the opening day of the Serie A season away to Chievo on Sunday 19 August.

He has not been involved in Juve’s pre-season tour of the US which is ongoing, but it has not been confirmed whether that was due to his tax fraud case or not.

The Portugal captain will make his home debut for the Old Lady tomorrow— against Lazio.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ROUNDTABLE WATER TRANSPORTATION

Ambode woos investors at water transport roundtable

— 28th July 2018

Speaking at a Roundtable on Water Transportation, the governor said though the sector had been left unattended to over the years… Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed the commitment of his administration to provide critical infrastructure and enabling environment for investors to participate in the ongoing efforts to rev up water transportation,…

  • SECOND TERM BID

    2nd term bid: Fresh hurdles before Buhari

    — 28th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan After the mass defection of over 40 federal lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), more indications have emerged on the possible hurdles to President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid. READ ALSO: Second term bid: Clash over Buhari The defection of the Benue State governor, Samuel…

  • PRINCE TONY MOMOH

    Mass defection will not affect Buhari’s re-election in 2019 – Momoh

    — 28th July 2018

    Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election despite the recent defection of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Among other issues in this interview with WILLY EYA, he spoke on the odds in favour of…

  • THEATRE COMMANDERS REDEPLOYED

    Army redeploys GOCs, Theatre Commanders in shake-up

    — 28th July 2018

    Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas has been replaced with Major General Abubakar Dikko, Commander of the newly established Operation Last Hold. Timothy Olanrewaju; Molly Kilete A major shake up has occurred in the Nigerian Army formations with the redeployment of Commanding Officers, Principal Staff Officers (PSO) and General Officers Commanding (GOC)…

  • OLUBADAN OBA SALIU

    Olubadan, Ajimobi, 21 new Obas in war of words over salary

    — 28th July 2018

    The fresh crisis is over the salary of the Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, who has accused the newly installed Obas by Governor Ajimobi of stopping his salary. Katelyn Obiageli-Ogunpitan Is the face-off between the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi and Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji over? Not yet. That is the position if recent altercations between…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share