The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - BREAKING: Kidnapped Senator regains freedom
8th December 2017 - How Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired me – Atiku
8th December 2017 - Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC
8th December 2017 - Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight
8th December 2017 - Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo
8th December 2017 - Trump to undergo physical examination early 2018
8th December 2017 - Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands
8th December 2017 - IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya
8th December 2017 - Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday
8th December 2017 - We’re working to secure Sango’s release – Gov. Lalong
Home / Lifeline / Why Christians, others must always emulate Jesus – Bishop Onaiyekan

Why Christians, others must always emulate Jesus – Bishop Onaiyekan

— 8th December 2017

…As Kalu hosts ‘Nine Lessons and Carols’ in Abuja

•Ex-Abia gov to build Centre for Conflict Resolution at UNN

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The residence of former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, reverberated with angelic sounds on Sunday, December 3. It was an evening of spiritual rejuvenation, as a group of Christian choristers serenaded guests with soul-lifting Christmas songs.

The event, Nine Lessons and Carols, hosted by the Orji Uzor Kalu Catholic Family Chapel, in association with the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, coincided with the new Catholic calendar year, which began with the first Sunday of Advent. The St. Cecilia’s Choir of St. Cyril Catholic Church, Kado-Kuchi, an outstation of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Utako, Abuja, was on hand to make the evening tick.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included former Senate Leader and chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, and his wife, Amaka; a board member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Sam Nkire; former national chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Mr. Larry Esin; former acting chief of staff, Abia State, Rev. (Mrs) Jemaimah Ola-Kalu; Kalu’s business partner, Dr. Petr Markvart; and Mr. Obidiegbo Enwezoh, among others.

The programme, which started a few minutes past 5pm with the celebration of Mass, had the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, as the chief celebrant. He was assisted by the Abuja Catholic Archdiocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Chris Bologo, and Rev. Fr. Michael Okworonkwo. While the first reading was taken by Mrs. Ifunaya Kalu, Dr. Kalu took the second reading.

Delivering the homily, Onaiyekan said the 33 years spent by Jesus Christ, though few, were not just important for Christians but also very important in the history of humanity.

Onaiyekan said it was unbelievable that the people of Israel, who were long prepared for the coming of Jesus Christ, did not believe Jesus when the Messiah eventually came. “Those of us who believe it know that we shouldn’t take it for granted,” Onaiyekan said, adding that “our Muslim brothers have great regard for Jesus as the son of God.”

Focussing on life and the vanity that accompanies life, the former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) further said anybody making big plans at 70 was a big fool, as that person should at 70 be making plans of rounding off.

The Mass later dovetailed into the essence of the evening, The Nine Lessons and Carols, where the choir took turns to take the readings, accompanied by an array of Christmas songs.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Kalu said the Nine Lessons and Carols was not new, because it was an annual event he had been organising for the past 17 years.

His words: “For the past 17 years, we do carols in our house. In fact, before Christmas, we are going to have the musical group of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for another round of carols in Igbere. So, these things are part of our contribution to the society to preserve and know God,” Kalu said.

On the political side, Kalu urged Nigerians to be hopeful and be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He has done a lot, he will still do more. Now that he is enjoying good health, Nigerians will see the man called Buhari,” Kalu added.

The eminent businessman and two-term governor of Abia State also commented on the honourary doctorate degree awarded him the previous day by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He said the honour would help him to do more for the society.

He said: “The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, just honoured me and I am very grateful to the university community.

“In the last two years, I have delivered three lectures at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and I have done a lot for the university. I am very grateful to them and I will still do more. I have just said that I will create a Centre for Conflict Resolution for the young ones to know that it is not good to carry arms. The Centre for Conflict Resolution would be able to educate them not to talk about arms – the militants, the Boko Haram people, the Biafranists and the rest of them. This centre would be run by experts. And with this award, I will do more for humanity.”

Also, Ndoma-Egba said the evening was interesting, adding that such events remind humanity that it is the season of Christmas.

Ndoma-Egba further said the Christmas season is a time of expectation, a time for peace, love and sharing. He urged all Nigerians to imbibe the culture of peace.

“Events like this are to remind us that it is Christmas season, a time of expectation when we expect the birth of our Lord. But it is also a time of sharing and I think the whole essence of this is the spirit of sharing in the spirit of Christmas.

“We are grateful to His Excellency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and his wife. It was not just a night of carols. It was preceded by a Mass by the cardinal himself. So, we thank them for the solemnity of the Mass and we thank them also for the night of carols. It has been a most relaxing evening,” Ndoma-Egba said.

Post Views: 54
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 8th December 2017 at 7:34 pm
    Reply

    Dr. Orji Uzokanu seems to always be more political in all his comments, even in the Church, why?

    We know that you are a Nigerian politician and self-centered politician, but be mindful of the fact that there is time for everything.

    Don’t allow politics to get your mind so clouded with unnecessary comments!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Kidnapped Senator regains freedom

— 8th December 2017

A Nigerian Senator, Ayo Arise kidnapped  last Sunday,  has been freed by his abductors. He was released on Friday morning at an undisclosed location in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State and left to find his way. He eventually arrived his hometown of Oye Ekiti about 4pm. Arise and his driver were released after…

  • How Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired me – Atiku

    — 8th December 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has revealed how late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired him with his extraordinary courage and organisational and mobilisation skills. The Waziri Adamawa made the revelation, on Friday, in a tribute marking the 20th memorial anniversary of the soldier, politician and democracy martyr. In a…

  • Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

    — 8th December 2017

    …Wants him to vie for presidency in 2019 From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, Atiku Youth Alliance Movement (AYAM), has commended the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The group, which described Atiku’s move as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, gave…

  • Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

    — 8th December 2017

    The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah has urged airline operators to always ensure they meet the demand of their passengers as this is the only way they would attract passengers to their airlines. The former governor spoke aboard the inaugural flight Air Peace from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to Abuja, expressing…

  • Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo

    — 8th December 2017

    Fourteen United Nations peacekeepers were killed and many more were wounded in an attack late Thursday in eastern Congo, according to the U.N. mission in the country. The attack appeared to be the deadliest on peacekeepers since 1993, when 23 were slain in an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. The majority of those killed and injured…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share