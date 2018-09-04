– The Sun News
PRESIDENCY

Why Buhari won’t assent to Electoral Bill – Presidency

— 4th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has given reason President Muhammadu Buhari declined Assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill in 2018.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, in a statement, said President Buhari has already communicated his decision to the Senate and the House of Representatives on August 30th.

The 30-day constitutional provisions for the President to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill expired on Sunday and the National Assembly may likely overrides Buhari’s veto if he fails to either append his signature to the Bill or return it to the parliament.

READ ALSO: Police direct hospitals, clinics to treat gunshot victims

The Bill was transmitted to the President for his assent on Thursday, 2nd August, 2018 after the corrected version was passed by the National Assembly on 24th July but he has the on two occasions withheld his assent to the Bill.

Enang listed few of the outstanding issues that are of concerns to the president to include: “There is a cross referencing error in the proposed amendment to Section 18 of the Bill. The appropriate amendment is to substitute the existing sub-section (2) with the proposed subsection (1A), while the proposed sub-section (1B) is the new sub-section (2A).

“The proposed amendment to include a new Section 87 (14) which stipulates a specific period within which political party primaries are required to be held has the unintended consequence of leaving INEC with only nine days to collate and compile lists of candidates and political parties as well manage the primaries of 91 political parties for the various elections. This is because the Electoral Amendment Bill does not amend sections 31, 34 and 85 which stipulates times for the submission of lists of candidates, publication of lists of candidates and notice of convention, congresses for nominating candidates for elections.

“For clarity, may I provide some details of the provisions referenced.  Clause 87 (14) states. The dates for the primaries shall not be earlier than 120 days and not later than 90 days before the date of elections to the offices.

The Electoral Act 2010 referred to herein states; in Section 31.

Section 31: “That every Political Party shall not later than 60 days before the date appointed for a  general election submit to the Commission the list of candidates the party proposes to sponsor at the elections.

Section 34: “That the Commission shall at least 30 days before the day of the election publish a statement of the full names and addresses of all candidates standing nominated.

READ ALSO: Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries

Section 85 (1) “That a Political Party shall give the Commission at least Twenty-one days’ notice of any convention, congress etc., for electing members of its executive committees or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices.”

Enang said President Buhari invites the Senate and House of Representatives to address “these issues as quickly as possible so that he may grant President Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill.”

The Presidential aide added that “For the avoidance of doubt, neither the Constitution nor any written law allows a President or a Governor to whom a Bill is forwarded by the Legislature to edit, correct, amend or in any manner alter the provisions of any such Bill to reflect appropriate intent before Assenting to same. He is to ASSENT in the manner it is or to withhold ASSENT.

“On the under listed Bills earlier transmitted, namely: National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018; The Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Establishment) Bill, 2018; The Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2018

National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2018; National Research and Innovation Council (Establishment) Bill, 2017; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017; Mr. President has communicated his ACTION to the National Assembly.”

Latest

Share