Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe has called on Nigerians particularly those in the Niger Delta region to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Adjogbe said the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the impoverished region, noting that the president’s re-election will enable him “complete the good work he has set out to do in the country. ”

He spoke shortly after receiving the Rotary International Club award for his contributions to the development of society, which he dedicated to President Buhari.

Represented by his Special Assistants, Mr. Arnold Bassey and Mr. Ochuko Kanuhor, Adjogbe stressed the importance of charity and selflessness to mankind, and expressed his readiness to continue to contribute to the well being of the less privileged and development of the society.

Presenting the award, president of the Rotary International Club in the area, Mr. Mudiaga Iyomi said the award was in recognition of the recipient’s contribution to the development of the society.

Noting that Engr. Adjogbe has over the years assisted the less privileged in the society, Yomi said the humanitarian services of the NDDC EDP were unprecedented and unequalled.