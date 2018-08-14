– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss
14th August 2018 - Okowa warns corps members against hooliganism, brigandage, thuggery
14th August 2018 - Alleged contempt: Court insists I-G must arrest INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
14th August 2018 - Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo
14th August 2018 - Behold APC senators in Senate
14th August 2018 - Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano
14th August 2018 - 3 Ugandan MPs, others arrested after hooligans throw stones at Museveni’s convoy -Police
14th August 2018 - FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators
14th August 2018 - 2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko
14th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary
Home / National / Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss
BUHARI

Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss

— 14th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe has called on Nigerians particularly those in the Niger Delta region to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Adjogbe said the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the impoverished region, noting that the president’s re-election will enable him “complete the good work he has set out to do in the country. ”

He spoke shortly after receiving the Rotary International Club award for his contributions to the development of society, which he dedicated to President Buhari.

READ ALSO: Okowa warns corps members against hooliganism, brigandage, thuggery

Represented by his Special Assistants, Mr. Arnold Bassey and Mr. Ochuko Kanuhor, Adjogbe stressed the importance of charity and selflessness to mankind, and expressed his readiness to continue to contribute to the well being of the less privileged and development of the society.

Presenting the award, president of the Rotary International Club in the area, Mr. Mudiaga Iyomi said the award was in recognition of the recipient’s contribution to the development of the society.

Noting that Engr. Adjogbe has over the years assisted the less privileged in the society, Yomi said the humanitarian services of the NDDC EDP were unprecedented and unequalled.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Why Buhari should be re-elected – NDDC boss

— 14th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe has called on Nigerians particularly those in the Niger Delta region to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Adjogbe said the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of…

  • OKOWA

    Okowa warns corps members against hooliganism, brigandage, thuggery

    — 14th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to cave in to pressures to be used as willing tools by unscrupulous politicians. The governor gave the advice at the NYSC orientation camp, Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local…

  • Yakubu

    Alleged contempt: Court insists I-G must arrest INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday insisted that the Inspector-General of Police, must arrest and produce the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in court on Aug. 16. Justice Stephen Pam gave the order following the absence of Yakubu’s team of lawyers in court and there was no explanation as…

  • POLICE

    Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Police in Ondo State say a  suspected kidnapper who was arrested in a botched kidnap attempt in Owo is dead following complications from a  high intake of tramadol. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect had been unconscious  since his arrest over the  Aug. 5 incident at a chemist in…

  • APC

    Behold APC senators in Senate

    — 14th August 2018

    APC senators as of August 14, 2018 (full list) There is palpable tension among members of the National Assembly over accusations and counter-accusations of alleged planned removal of the leadership of the Senate. There are also divided opinions of whether the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, now in the PDP, could continue to occupy the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share