Why Benue, Nasarawa sign peace pact on farmer/ herdsmen clashes

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

More revelations are beginning to unfold as to the peace pact that was signed between the governments of Benue, Nasarawa states as well as Agatu people and Fulani herdsmen, last Thursday.

The Sun newspaper gathered from impeccable sources that the Nasarawa State Government decided to toe the line of peace by talking to Benue people to ease the pressure already mounted by the influx of over 100,000 cows from the northern part of the country into some parts of Nasarawa.

The Fulani herders are said to be presently staying along the river bank on the side of Nasarawa waiting to cross to Benue State through Agatu.

But the member represeiting Agatu state Constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Alh. Sule Audu has said that the Agatu people have not provided any land for grazing to Fulani cows on their land.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, on Monday, Audu, who noted that the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom had not ceded any part of Agatu for grazing maintained that his people are solidly behind the Governor’s call for ranching.

The lawmaker who posited further that the peace pact that was signed ckearly stipulated that Fulanis are not to be seen in Agatu until after harvest at the end of February stated that the occupation of Fulanis in Adapati community of Agatu was completely illegal.

“It is only when Agatu people have completely ended their harvest at the end of February that Agatu people can now consider those Fulanis who had lived in Agatu for many years and are known by the Agatu people to come back. The focus now is how to rebuild Agatu.”

“We are completely against the ceding of any Agatu land for grazing and the route that was approved for Fulanis for grazing did not include Adanyi and Ogumogbo. It was a mistake they appeared in the communique. Fulani should not attempt to enter any part of Agatu land for now.”