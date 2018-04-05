Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd.), has reiterated the need for indigenes of the state and others residents to pay taxes.

He said it is only then, that the people could hold the state government accountable.

According to him, the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson believes strongly in accountability and good governance, hence the introduction of the policy of transparency.

Jonah, who stated this when the President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Chief Cyril Ikemefuna Ede, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Yenagoa, said the state government had made efforts to intensify tax drive since it came into office in 2012.

He disclosed that revenue from Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) was a mere N50 million when the current administration came on board in 2012, adding that there is now, tremendous improvement in the IGR.

The ultimate goal of the state government, he said, is to ensure its IGR takes care of its monthly salary bill.

He also stated that all tax payers in the state benefit from tax payments as 5 percent of the IGR was remitted to accounts of both the school feeding programme and the health insurance scheme.

Earlier, Ede commended the state government for its transparent disposition by declaring its income and revenue profile to the citizenry.

Ede also lauded the government for its development strategy, pointing out that massive development has taken place in the state.