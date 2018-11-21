Paul Orude, Bauchi

Management of the Bauchi State Specialist Hospital has explained the reason behind setting up a committee to carry out verification of its 700 workers.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Ya,u Hameed Suleiman, who made the disclosure to newsmen in his office, on Monday, said the purpose was to address the problem of redundancy in the hospital.

Hameed said the committee, which had already submit its report, verified all workers to know their areas of strengths and weaknesses.

The CMD, who allayed fears that the exercise was not to witch-hunt any worker, but to improve service delivery, said it was an irony that the hospital has 700 staff when most of them are not required.

He said the exercise would address the possibility or need to transfer those whose services are not required to other areas within the health sector of the state, for them to perform better.

The CMD noted that in some units of the hospital, 150 workers are doing the work that requires only 30 workers.