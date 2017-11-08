The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Why Avengers pull out of FG peace talks – Groups
8th November 2017 - Suspected herdsmen rape woman in Benue
8th November 2017 - 70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader
8th November 2017 - 2018 Budget: Era of abandoned projects over – APC
8th November 2017 - BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau
8th November 2017 - Buhari budgets N35bn for housing in 2018
8th November 2017 - FG to verify Nigerians’ tax declarations
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : How to protect yourself against identity theft this Yuletide
8th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Stakeholders worry over Nigeria’s drop in global Internet ranking
8th November 2017 - Anambra guber : Nov 18 election will not divide us -Okeke
Home / National / Why Avengers pull out of FG peace talks – Groups

Why Avengers pull out of FG peace talks – Groups

— 8th November 2017

 From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two Niger Delta groups, the Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF), and the  Coalition of Niger Delta Voices (CNDV)  have offered reasons why the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) are no longer interested in the dialogue with the Federal Government.

According to the groups, NDA decided to withdraw from the ceasefire deal it entered with the Federal Government and threatened to bomb oil pipelines in the region because the Federal Government has consistently failed to implement agreements to pave way for total peace in the troubled region.

The groups noted that while the best option for the militants is dialogue, the Federal Government and President Buhari should stop rhetoric and focus on implementing the agreements reached with the people of the region on infrastructural development.

 PANDLEAF, in a statement issued after an exhaustive session of all stake holders, opinion leaders, States and National Executive Council members by its President, Mr Richard Akinaka, Secretary, Hon. Ubok-Obong Umoh and Spokesman, Comrade Success Jack stated that though they are not in support of threats by the NDA, there is need for political leaders at the centre to create synergies that would unleash development in the region.

“We strongly condemn the renewed call for hostilities by the Niger Delta Avengers since there was no basis for it; rather, they should redirect their energy, love and zeal for the region to development based issues. We strongly believe that, the time for armed struggle is over. Life is in phases and so should our struggles. We must be able to advance our agitation beyond that to the high grounds of intellectual and constructive engagement” PANDLEAF stated.

 In a separate statement, a Peace Advocacy group known as Coalition of Niger Delta Voices (CNDV) based in Warri, Delta state asked President Muhammadu Buhari to review the present administration’s strategy on the resolution of the crisis in the region.

The CNDV in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Frank Ekpemupolo   and spokesperson, Williams Welemu advice President Muhammadu Buhari and his handlers to talk less and swing into action as Nigerians are tired of their promises as if they are still campaigning for elections.

 “For instance, this administration has made so many promises for the Niger Delta region that is yet to fulfil. Whereas it is the same region the administration is getting money to fund projects all over the country. The most annoying one is the funding of the only higher learning institution in the coastal area of the region, the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, which the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo promised that will start the 2017/2018 academic session is yet to receive the paltry sum of two billion naira it promised since the beginning of this year” they said.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Avengers pull out of FG peace talks – Groups

— 8th November 2017

 From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Two Niger Delta groups, the Pan Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (PANDLEAF), and the  Coalition of Niger Delta Voices (CNDV)  have offered reasons why the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) are no longer interested in the dialogue with the Federal Government. According to the groups, NDA decided to withdraw from the ceasefire deal…

  • Suspected herdsmen rape woman in Benue

    — 8th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Monday, allegedly raped a woman in Azege village, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. Chairman of Logo, Richard Nyajo, who disclosed this to newsmen, in Makurdi, the state capital, explained further that the suspected herdsmen had again attacked Azege village early hours of Monday,…

  • 70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader

    — 8th November 2017

    At least 70 per cent of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria are fake, says Dr. Andrew Nevin, the Financial Services Advisory Leader and Chief Economist, Project Blue PWc Nigeria. Nevin said this in his keynote address at the opening of the 90th Annual National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Umuahia, the…

  • 2018 Budget: Era of abandoned projects over – APC

    — 8th November 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC), South-East, says the era of abandoned projects and dashed hope of development is over. The APC South-East Publicity Secretary, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, stated this in his reaction to the 2018 Budget Presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja. Buhari presented the N8.612 trillion 2018 Appropriation Bill to the…

  • BREAKING: Another 11 killed by herdsmen in Plateau

    — 8th November 2017

    Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau From Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 11 persons were ambushed and gruesomely killed by assailants suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Diyan junction in Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the killings which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share