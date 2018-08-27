– The Sun News
Why aspirants are many in Badagry — Hunpe

Mr Babatunde Hunpe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Badagry, on Monday said members in the area would remain united in spite of the high number of those with political ambition in the area.

Hunpe, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on the Environment, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that there was a high number of persons aspiring for positions in the 2019 elections in the area on the party’s platform because such people believed that good things are not the exclusive preserve of a few.



NAN reports that on Aug.3, APC in Badagry Division held peace talks on the high number of those showing interest in contesting for various posts in the 2019 polls.

Leaders at the meeting advised them to work together for the success of the party, irrespective of their fate after party primaries eventually hold

The chieftain, however, said that despite the number of those showing interest, they had all decided not to allow the opposition parties to exploit any disagreement to make inroad into the area in 2019.

Hunpe, who is also aspiring to represent the area as a legislator at the federal level in 2019, said that the APC members in the area had resolved to remain united.

“Every politician wants good things; that is why many aspirants are jostling for few posts.

“But I want to assure you that if I lose in the primary, I will surely support any candidate that emerges winner.

“Anyway, I want to appreciate our leaders in Badagry Divisional level that called all aspirants together at the Deputy Governor’s office.

“They appealed to all that at the end of the exercise, few aspirants will be chosen,” he said.

According to him, the leaders believe that it is God that chooses who gets what, and others should cooperate with such persons.



“We have all agreed that whatever the outcome, we are going to work together and support whoever wins the primary.

“If we are together, there will be no division and this is the basis for the meeting,” he said.

Hunpe said that the party lost seats in Ojo and Ajeromi-Ifelodun areas of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general election due to division among aspirants who were not happy with the outcome of primaries.

“This time around, with the steps taken by our leaders, I believe that everything will be alright by the grace of God.

“I’m assuring you that no other party will win in Badagry except APC,” Hunpe said.

