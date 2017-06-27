The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - Why Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, by WFP
27th June 2017 - Ambode foresees greatness in Lagos in next two years
27th June 2017 - Schools closure: Kaduna students threaten el-Rufai with no confidence vote
27th June 2017 - Lagos upgrades 40 health centres to cater for sexual assault cases
27th June 2017 - EU slaps Google with record $2.7 billion fine
27th June 2017 - Quit notice, Biafra agitation: War not an option – APGA chieftain
27th June 2017 - No corps member killed in Bayelsa – Police
27th June 2017 - 1,000 societies apply for FG loan in Kebbi
27th June 2017 - LG boss, Auditor General clash over payment of contract sum
27th June 2017 - Bayelsa Muslim women fete children
Home / Cover / National / Why Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, by WFP

Why Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, by WFP

— 27th June 2017

The World Food Prize Foundation has explained why Dr. Akinwumi Adesina won the 250,000 dollars 2017 World Food Prize Laureate prize on Monday.

President of the Foundation, Amb. Kenneth Quinn said Adesina won the prize “for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent”.

Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), was announced on Monday as the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate at a ceremony at the US Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

Quinn explained that the selection of Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture for the prize also “reflected both his breakthrough achievements as Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria”.

He said Adesina “led a major expansion of commercial bank lending to farmers as Vice President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and as Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, introduced the E-Wallet system”.

Adesina also “introduced initiatives to exponentially increase the availability of credit for smallholder farmers across the African continent and galvanized the political will to transform African agriculture,” he said.

He said Adesina “grew up in poverty himself” and embarked on a journey to use his academic training to “lift up millions of people out of poverty, especially farmers in rural Africa”.

He explained that “as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture from 2011 to 2015, Adesina successfully transformed his country’s agriculture sector through bold reforms”.

Quinn said the bold reforms included creating programmes to make Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production, and to make cassava become a major cash crop.

He pointed out that in 2006, as Associate Director for Food Security at the Rockefeller Foundation, Adesina played a critical leadership role in organizing the Africa Fertilizer Summit in Abuja.

He said the summit was described as absolutely essential in igniting the campaign to spread a new Green Revolution across Africa, which led to the creation of AGRA.

“Our Laureate next played a leadership role in the development of AGRA, during which he led the effort to exponentially expand commercial credit for the agricultural sector and for farmers across the continent.

“And then, as Minister of Agriculture of his home country Nigeria, our Laureate introduced the E-Wallet system which broke the back of the corrupt elements that had controlled the fertilizer distribution system for 40 years.

“The reforms he implemented increased food production by 21 million metric tonnes and attracted 5.6 billion dollars in private sector investments, thus earning him the reputation as the ‘Farmer’s Minister’.”

Quinn said as the first person from agriculture to ever lead a regional development bank, Adesina’s receiving the Laureate Prize would give impetus in the coming decade to his profound vision.

Adesina is also the 46th person and the sixth African to win the World Food Prize.

Quinn commended Nigeria’s representation at the event to announce the winner of the Laureate Prize, won by a distinguished Nigeria.

“I am so pleased that Chargé d’Affaires Hakeem Balogun could be here for this announcement,” he said.

Former Minister of Finance Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was also present at the occasion, as well as US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Congressmen, Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps.

Adesina will be presented the 250,000-dollar prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol on OctOBER 19. (NAN)

 

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, by WFP

— 27th June 2017

The World Food Prize Foundation has explained why Dr. Akinwumi Adesina won the 250,000 dollars 2017 World Food Prize Laureate prize on Monday. President of the Foundation, Amb. Kenneth Quinn said Adesina won the prize “for driving change in African agriculture for over 25 years and improving food security for millions across the continent”. Adesina,…

Share

  • Ambode foresees greatness in Lagos in next two years

    — 27th June 2017

    …Says Lagos open to assist, learn from other states Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that his administration would prioritise attention to the Power, Environment and Transportation sectors in the next two years to drive all round development of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke during an interview session with journalists, said the…

    Share

  • Schools closure: Kaduna students threaten el-Rufai with no confidence vote

    — 27th June 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Students in tertiary institutions under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSFOM) have called on Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to reopen their schools or face vote of no confidence from them. In the wake of crisis in southern Kaduna in December 2016, the Kafanchan campus of…

    Share

  • Lagos upgrades 40 health centres to cater for sexual assault cases

    — 27th June 2017

    In a renewed effort to ensure that victims of all forms of sexual assault receive adequate medical assistance, the Lagos State Government has upgraded 40 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to cater for all related cases. This is just as the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), in partnership with…

    Share

  • EU slaps Google with record $2.7 billion fine

    — 27th June 2017

    European Union regulators slapped Google with a record €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) antitrust fine on Tuesday, the latest broadside fired at big American tech companies doing business in the region. The European Commission found that the U.S. tech giant denied “consumers a genuine choice” by using its search engine to unfairly steer them to its…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share