Uchechukwu Samson Ogah is imbued with the necessary leadership ingredients required of anyone who wants to lead a highly resourceful people like Abians.

Chima Adiele

In 2003, a gubernatorial campaign poster in Anambra State posed a thought-provoking question to the people of that state in view of the maladministration bedeviling the state at that time. The poster read: “Are we the cause or are we cursed?” Today, a similar question has become a refrain on the lips of a broad spectrum of Abians. They rue that their beloved state, the very God’s own state, has descended into the debilitating maladministration.

But Abia is certainly not cursed as a state neither are its people the cause of the current inept administration in the state. The unprecedented jubilation that greeted the nomination of Uche Sampson Ogah as the Abia State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) across the length and breadth of the state bears quantum testimony that the people are eagerly waiting for him to come on board and steer Abia to the path of greatness. The people trust Ogah to liberate them from the shackles of bad governance, deprivation and poverty.

It’s a shame that Abia, populated with highly skilled sons and daughters; a state that parades academics and professionals who are high flyers in different fields has continued to be referred to as “Civil Servants state”, a metaphor for lack of industries and total dependence on monthly federal allocations. Even with civil service as the “biggest industry” in Abia, workers in the state groan under the weight of unpaid salaries and wages. Key items on Ogah’s blueprint for Abia are industrialization, job creation and prompt payment of workers salaries.