Why 20 Imo Assembly lawmakers endorsed Nwosu – Speaker

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, has stated the reasons why 20 members of the House endorsed Chief Uche Nwosu to fly the All Progressive Congress(APC) party ticket for governorship in 2019.

He outlined the reasons of the state lawmakers while addressing a press conference, on Wednesday, in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the Speaker who said after due consultation with stakeholders in the state, Nwosu was seen as the best aspirant to sustain the legacies of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Ihim’s words, “Ugwumba Uche Nwosu remains the best and the most plausible panacea to the issue of disjointed and often abandoned projects syndrome that have hitherto constituted a clog in the wheel of progress in most instances.

According to Ihim, “The legacies of Governor Okorocha are too good and numerous to be left to rot in the hands of those who may not have any inkling of what they are or where they are.”

The Speaker who was joined in the press conference by 19 others of the lawmakers , singled out the free education programme presently embarked by the State government as one of the precious legacies of Governor Okorocha.

“Our people deserve Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for continuation of this people oriented policy to bring succour and hope for the poor and and the rich in the state” I him stated.

He further disclosed that the House members unequivocally recognize Governor Okorocha as the supreme leader of the party, APC while also passing a vote of confidence on his administration.

Ihim said, “Owelle Rochas Okorocha has done exceedingly well in governance hence deserves our commendation as representatives of our various constituencies.

As an integral part of the Owelle success story, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is eminently qualified to paddle the canoe of the development of Imo State and would continue in the already established successes of the Owelle administration. We therefore call on all Imolites everywhere to ensure that this aspiration comes to fruition”