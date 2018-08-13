Whose PVCs are these?

However, as useful and appreciated as all these other functions of the PVC are, they remain essentially by the way. That is to say, the true essence of the Card is located elsewhere. As it comes, the PVC is a missile specifically designed and produced by the Election Management Body for the Election Day. That is the day the Card comes to life, the day it makes its voice heard. On that very day, in the hands of a voter and within the confines of the polling booth the PVC speaks in a very clear tone, different from its subdued bearing when it is called upon to serve simply as an instrument for personal identification. In its true element within the polling booth, the PVC is a sharp knife. It can cut quite deep. It can cut aimlessly too. The reality is that the value of the PVC differs from one hand to another. Your PVC can be more valuable than mine. It depends on what it means to the holder. PVC in the hand of a cheap voter for instance faces the unfortunate prospect of being a cheap tool that can so easily be put to a wrong purpose. On the same plane, a PVC in the hand of a hungry man stands the serious danger of becoming a blunt-edged knife with no impact. In the main therefore, the ultimate determinants of the actual value of PVC are; the integrity of the owner of the Card and the predominant perception of the integrity of elections in the system. For any or both of these integrity tests to effectively occur, it is necessary that the PVCs are sufficiently in the hands of the people. Here lies a new concern for INEC. Having assiduously pursued registration of voters in the last sixteen months using for the first time the format of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) INEC seemed justifiably happy with itself that the CVR yielded many more prospective voters. Alas a new rather curious problem has confronted the EMB; many have registered but few, very few have come forth to collect their PVC. The situation tends to undermine the buoyant report of the CVR, consid- ering the truth that registering a voter remains an incomplete engagement as long as the registrant has not collected his PVC. Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. READ ALSO: 2019: INEC to suspend CVR registration nationwide Aug. 17

The story is the same all over the country. In Ebonyi State for instance, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Godswill Obioma had to approach the State House of Assembly last week in search of how best to get people to come collect their PVC. According to the REC, there are 77,487 PVCs ready for collection in the offices of INEC in the State. Barely 6000 of these Cards have been collected by the owners so far.Prof.Obioma is soliciting for the collaboration of the State legislators and every other relevant agency to reach out to communities in the State for people to come forward to collect their PVCs. As it is in Ebonyi so is it in Lagos, Ekiti and Bauchi. PVCs are awaiting collection. So where are the owners of the Cards? To imagine also that a lot more PVCs will still be supplied to the States for collection by their owners. The bulk of PVCs that are in the States awaiting collection are for those who registered in 2015. PVCs for later registrations in 2018 will still be printed and supplied. By this Friday August 17, 2018 the long stretched exercise of registering voters otherwise known as Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will come to a temporary halt, to be continued after the