No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority

Eric Osagie

Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our nation and its future.

As typically Nigerian, there are powerful protagonists and antagonists, offering powerful views on the desirability or otherwise of a restructured country.

But is it a word to be scared of? Should Nigerians split hairs over it? Who’s afraid of restructuring? Should anyone truly be afraid of restructuring?

What does restructuring even mean?

Wikipedia defines it thus: “Restructuring is the corporate management term for the act of reorganising the legal, ownership, operational, or other structures of a company for the purpose of making it more profitable or better organised for its present needs.”

My view: No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority, rather than a few fat cats in the corridors of power, anytime and everytime a new government is in power!

Only those benefiting from the present lopsided arrangement, where the poor are getting poorer, in spite of our rich material resources, should be angry and afraid of restructuring. In my view, it is not a North, South, West, East tangle. It is not an ethnic or religious strife. Restructuring is about putting right structures in place to enhance efficiency of our system.

For example, are Nigerians happy with the centralisation of power in one big Federal Government, acting the Big Brother and deciding who gets what, when? Could the police not function better if decentralised? What about fiscal federalism? Why should states not generate their resources and develop at their pace, paying some royalties to the centre?

Why can’t we discuss how we want to live, how we want to relate with component states of the federation? What is there to be afraid of, if we can all sit at the table of brotherhood and have frank discourse and understanding?

Of course, restructuring will not be ‘the end all’ of our problems. If we have a restructured country without the right leadership, we may well be on a circus. Restructuring must go hand in hand with focused leadership, leadership that delivers for the people.